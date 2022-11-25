England 0-0 USA: Three Lions labour to goalless draw with lively US side as they edge closer to final 16

25 November 2022, 21:17 | Updated: 25 November 2022, 21:36

England struggled against the US
England struggled against the US. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

England were lucky to escape with a goalless draw against a US side who were sharper and more energetic in every department, in the Three Lions' second group game at the Qatar World Cup on Friday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England's star players looked largely off the pace, with Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling, who both scored against Iran in the first group game, substituted early on in the second half after making little impact.

Fellow forwards Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka also struggled in Doha, especially in the first 45 minutes, with Mason Mount and Harry Maguire the standout performers for England on the night.

By contrast the US swarmed all over England from the get-go, looking much too sharp for the Three Lions with an energetic pressing game that meant their opponents mostly could not get going.

Harry Maguire of England reacts after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA
Harry Maguire of England reacts after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA. Picture: Getty

The American players were roared on by a boisterous US support, who largely drowned out their England counterparts and the England band in the Al-Bayt stadium.

US players Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest all had good opportunities, but did not make the most of them.

Manager Gareth Southgate appeared baffled by his team's lacklustre showing. England did improve towards the end of the game, and looked more likely to score by the end, but it was too little, too late.

England supporters look dejected after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA
England supporters look dejected after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA. Picture: Getty

The result does mean that England are almost certain to qualify from their group, and only need to avoid a 4-0 defeat against Wales in the last game in order to go through to the round of 16.

The US now have two points from two games, and face a crucial final fixture against Iran, who beat Wales 2-0 with two late strikes earlier on Friday.

England fans in Southgate's home town of Crawley south of London were philosophical after the result.

Speaking after the final whistle, England supporter Chad told LBC: "I thought it was underwhelming to say the least. We thought England were odds on favourites, they were the ones to beat. They lacked that penetration in the final third.

"Look, we’re happy with a point, we’re definitely happy with a point, and we’ve got to go into the Wales game now knowing what we’ve got to do."

Streets around the UK were deserted ahead of the game as millions of Brits rushed home from work early.

One fan even went as far as to quit his job so that he did not miss any of the England games.

Haji Wright of United States and Jude Bellingham of England compete for the ball
Haji Wright of United States and Jude Bellingham of England compete for the ball. Picture: Getty

Casey Bishop, 39, told MailOnline: "I would have been so miserable stuck at work. I'm a massive football fan, and I just couldn't imagine not being able to watch them.

"Morally I felt as though I couldn't go [to Qatar]. I've always been against it but when I heard about the atrocities and the human rights record. I couldn't give my money to them.

"I have also heard from mates over there they are paying £16 for a pint of beer so I'm glad I made that decision."

Meanwhile thousand of people gathered at the official Fifa fan zone in Tottenham Court Road, central London ahead of England's game against the USA team.

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, and Raheem Sterling of England interact as he is substituted
Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, and Raheem Sterling of England interact as he is substituted. Picture: Getty

The atmosphere was upbeat and buzzing as loud music played from DJs onstage by the screen.

Some were wearing England shirts or have flags draped around their shoulders. One man in the crowd could be spotted in head to toe USA-themed clothes.

Also in London, The Wembley Stadium arch was lit up on Friday evening in rainbow colours in a show of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

It followed a week at the World Cup dominated by a row over a rainbow-coloured armband.

Declan Rice of England runs with the ball
Declan Rice of England runs with the ball. Picture: Getty

Seven European nations, including England and Wales, had hoped to wear the armband as part of a year-long 'OneLove' anti-discrimination campaign in Qatar, where homosexuality is a criminal offence.

But the plans had to be abandoned when Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions, which only started at a yellow card for the captains wearing them.

There had been speculation over whether England might follow Germany and stage an on-pitch protest.

England vs USA live: Three Lions take on Team USA in their second World Cup group game

The FA tweeted: "Football has the power to bring people together. It is a game for all.

"We will continue to show our support to the LGBTQ+ community – during and long beyond this tournament.

"Tonight, as the #ThreeLions take on USA, we are lighting the @wembleystadium arch in rainbow colours to show our support for inclusivity within our game. Football is For All."

However, the move was criticised by some, with one person claiming it is simply an "empty gesture".Pride in Football tweeted: "Although appreciative of the gesture, responding with something miles away from Qatar is more a way of getting brownie points than creating change.

#NoPrideWithoutAll"England manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday said: "I think we've got to be comfortable that we know what we stand for."

Of course, the FA take the responsibility seriously and we're never going to duck any questions, and the fact we're still talking about these issues keeps them in the spotlight."

