UK could face another Beast from the East next week

12 January 2021, 11:47

File photo: A couple walk up Primrose Hill after a snow blizzard in London during the last Beast from the East
File photo: A couple walk up Primrose Hill after a snow blizzard in London during the last Beast from the East. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Snow is likely to fall across many parts of northern England on Thursday, with the possibility of a Beast from the East 2 in the middle of next week.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that freezing rain could turn to snow over parts of Scotland and north-east England from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"Through Thursday itself there'll be further rain across the bulk of the UK and this could bring some fairly significant snow a bit further southwards through Thursday," he said.

Read more: Royal Mail publishes list of Covid blackspots suffering from limited delivery services

"By Thursday afternoon we could be looking at the risk of snow across many parts of northern England and into the Midlands and perhaps a little bit further east as well."

Though there are warnings of as much as 30cm of snow in Scotland, Mr Burkill said that rainfall would "go some way to preventing much snow lying" elsewhere through Thursday in particular.

"For northern England we could be looking at around 15cm, perhaps 20cm by the end of Thursday over the highest routes," he said.

"Further south I'm not really sure, particularly into the Midlands, that much if any will settle."

He said central and eastern parts of England could see "maybe one or two centimetres" of snow over the highest routes.

"But because of how wet the ground is going to be leading up to it and how much rain there'll be mixed in around as well there probably won't be a huge amount settling," he said.

Temperatures could drop as low as minus 7C in the east of England on Wednesday night and possibly to minus 11C or minus 12C in Scotland, he said.

"Through Wednesday and into Thursday I think if you're stuck under the rain and you have that snow then temperatures could really be suppressed even by day," Mr Burkill said.

"Some places may only just about scrape above freezing on some days, so highs of between zero and 2C in some places."

Further wintry weather is forecast to arrive on Saturday, and that "could bring heavy rain and also some significant snow particularly for central parts of England".

It is possible temperatures will plunge further next week, Mr Burkill said, and there is "very much a possibility" of a Beast from the East 2 in the "middle of next week".

The first Beast from the East, the name given to the significant snowfall in February 2018, happened when a sudden stratospheric warming event sent freezing winds from Siberia.

Mr Burkill said that for such weather to occur next week, "what we'd need is a blocking area of high pressure, particularly to the north of the UK, and that would then drag in that cold easterly wind".

"There are some signs that we could get something similar to that during the middle part of next week so that's what we're looking out for," he said.

"It's too early to say with any confidence, however there are some signs.

"Some models are suggesting we could get cold air coming from the east, north-east which at this time of year is very cold indeed, but it's by no means a guarantee."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesian navy personnel handle a box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182

Divers recover ‘black box’ from crashed Indonesia plane

A woman walks through the snow in Madrid, Spain

Spain cold snap plummets temperatures to lowest in 20 years

Fatima Ali shows her takeaway cheese-plate that she sells making a small but steady income, in Baghdad, Iraq

Pandemic restrictions a business boon for some Iraqi women

A migrant walks through snow at the Lipa camp, outside Bihac, Bosnia

Health checks for migrants at Bosnia camp after days in cold

A member of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware

Law enforcement: We will be ready for Joe Biden’s inauguration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels

James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels
James O'Brien defends Boris Johnson's Olympic Park bike ride

James O'Brien defends Boris Johnson's Olympic Park bike ride

PM "is like a baby": columnist condemns Johnson for bike ride 7 miles from home

PM "is like a baby": columnist condemns Johnson for bike ride 7 miles from home
We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert
'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London