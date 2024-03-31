England fans issued new terror threat warning ahead of Euros in Germany after Moscow ISIS attack

England fans going to Germany for the European Championships have been warned of a new terror threat. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

England fans going to Germany for the European Championships have been warned of a new terror threat.

Last week's Islamist attack in Moscow has raised “dangers to a new level”, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

The tournament kicks off in just 75 days - with Ms Faeser adding: “We are pooling the forces of the security authorities even more strongly for the Euros and are preparing for all possible dangers.

“This is necessary to protect this major international event in the best possible way.“The security of the tournament is paramount.”

The shocking alert comes after the ISIS-K terrorist attack at a Moscow concert hall which took 143 Russian lives.

Border closures and ramped up checks form part of the plans to protect football fans during the four-week tournament - with a ring of steel to be thrown around team bases.

England will stay at the swish five-star Weimarer Land Golf Resort and Spa in Blankenhain - with Wags and families also protected.