‘He’s got Lambos’: England fans party with ‘son of Qatari sheikh’ and play with his lion cub

The fans said they played with a Qatari Sheikh's son's pet lion cub. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

England fans have said they were treated to the hospitality of Qatari royals after arriving in the country as the team prepares for its World Cup run.

One England fan, Alex Sullivan, who arrived to support the team, said he was out “getting his bearings” with friends when a pal interjected to say they had been welcomed to the country by “one of the sheikh’s sons.”

Alex's friend said: “"Last night we met one of the Sheik's sons and he took us back to the palace and showed us the lions and everything.

"He made us feel so welcome. Look around - it doesn't get any better than this."

The group of fans were shown Qatari hospitality. Picture: Snapchat Alex Sul

Mr Sullivan added: “"We were obviously on the hunt for some beers, and he said he saw beers, so we jumped in the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser and ended up in a big palace.

"We were in the back and he was showing us all his monkeys, his exotic birds.

"It was nuts."

The fans were shown the sheikh's son's monkeys, exotic birds and his pet lion. Picture: Snapchat Alex Sul

People were sceptical about his claims at first but he went on to post a video of him kissing a lion cub while it sat on his lap.

He says in the video: "Me and the boys were on a mission trying to get beers back to the gaff and I've only managed to get us to a naughty one with Nawaf and Abdulaziz and we've just - it's going off - he's got Lambos apparently.

"He's got a four-year-old lion as well."

In one piece of footage, he can be seen walking up a driveway to what appears to be a large Qatari home.

He says in the clip: "We're on a beer mission, trying to get beers back at the gaff and I've only managed to get us back to a f***in... a naughty one with Nawaf and Abdul-Aziz.'We've just rocked up."

Another clip shows Qatari men and England fans mingling, before the video cuts to show a lion in a cage. Everton fan Mr Sullivan is then seen petting the lion and playing with its face.