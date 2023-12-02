England handed dream draw for Euros next summer - with Scotland facing tough fixture against hosts Germany

England have been drawn against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia at next summer's European Championships - as Gareth Southgate looks to go one better than his previous attempt and win the trophy. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

England have been drawn against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia at next summer's European Championships - as Gareth Southgate looks to go one better than his previous attempt and win the trophy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steve Clarke's Scotland are facing a nightmare draw as they face Germany in the tournament's opening fixture in Munich before facing Hungary and Switzerland as part of a steep challenge to reach the knockout stage.

England's draw with Denmark will see them face the side they eliminated from Euro 2020 with a controversial rebound from a penalty in which Kasper Schmeichel was blinded by a green laser.

Read More: England rugby captain Owen Farrell steps back from national team amid mental health struggle, as colleagues rally round

Gareth Southgate will likely be pleased to have avoided old foes Italy in the draw. Picture: Getty

England are joint-favourites to win the Euro trophy in July next year. Picture: Alamy

Rob Page's Wales still need to win two play-off matches in March if they are going to make it, but if they do they face a difficult assignment against 2022 World Cup finalists France, the Netherlands and Austria.

Hopes are high in the English camp as the so-called "golden generation" seeks to secure its legacy after losing the Euro 2020 final against Italy on penalties.

Gareth Southgate's side are joint favourites to win the tournament with Didier Deschamp's France - who the Three Lions are on a collision course with should both sides top their groups.

Germany will host the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024.