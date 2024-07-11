'We must mark it in some way': Keir Starmer reacts to calls for Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2024 final

11 July 2024, 12:23 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 13:56

Sir Keir Starmer said 'we must mark it in some way'
Sir Keir Starmer said 'we must mark it in some way'. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Calls are growing for the government to grant Brits a bank holiday if England are crowned European Champions on Sunday.

England fans celebrate after Ollie Watkins of England scores and England win 2-1 while watching the UEFA EURO 2024
England fans celebrate after Ollie Watkins of England scores and England win 2-1 while watching the UEFA EURO 2024. Picture: Getty

PM Keir Starmer has said the country "must mark the occasion" if the Three Lions are victorious against Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final.

Political figures and football legends have joined in the call to give Brits an extra bank holiday as Three Lions fans look forward to their second Euros final in four years.

But Sir Keir refused to commit to a bank holiday when questioned about the possibility today.

The Labour leader said: "We should certainly mark the occasion, I don’t want to jinx it. I went to the last Euros final, I don’t want to go through that again.

"I don’t want to jinx anything but we must mark it in some way. But the most important thing is getting it over the line on Sunday."

World Cup icon Sir Geoff Hurst will be hoping to convince the PM before Sunday's big game.

The England hero, alongside beer brand Budweiser, even launched a petition to get the bank holiday approved.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “England are through to the final! @theroyalfamily.

“If England bring it home on Sunday, will you grant the nation a Bank Holiday to celebrate?

“Fans, sign the @budweiseruk petition for a #budbankholiday.”

This post was accompanied by a clip of the World Cup-winning striker, penning a letter to King Charles and enjoying a pint.

Sir Geoff isn’t the only person calling for a bank holiday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also thinks Brits deserve the day off.

He said: “The Three Lions are playing their first-ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate.

"England deserves the chance to celebrate a once in a generation event.

"Who knows we might even get decent weather.”

Sir Ed Davey thinks England fans deserve the day off if the Three Lions win Euro 2024.
Sir Ed Davey thinks England fans deserve the day off if the Three Lions win Euro 2024. Picture: Getty

Last year, Sir Keir called for a bank holiday if England’s women’s side won the 2023 World Cup.

Taking to X, the Labour leader wrote: “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup.

“I’m never complacent about anything…but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

Not everyone agrees with the idea, however, with some arguing England can’t afford the economic hit a bank holiday might cause.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Apprentice star Bobby Seagull said a day off could cost the British economy between £1.5 billion and £3 billion.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2024 semi-final
Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2024 semi-final. Picture: Getty

England fans celebrated long into the night on Wednesday as the Three Lions reached Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Ollie Watkins scored a stunning winner in the 90th minute as Gareth Southgate's side beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund.

Xavi Simmons put the Dutch in front after just seven minutes, before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot.

Following the last-gasp winner, King Charles pleaded with the players to “spare us any late drama” when the big game arrives.

He said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”

The message was signed: “Charles R”.

