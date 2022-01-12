England rugby star arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl

12 January 2022, 08:49 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 08:50

The England player was arrested on Sunday
The England player was arrested on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An England rugby player has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl following an alleged nightclub attack.

The unnamed player, who has not been named for legal reasons, was released on bail. The rugby union international's club and location have not been confirmed.

A woman, who was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence, was also released on bail.

A police spokesperson – whose force was not named by reports – said: "Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

"A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

"Both have since been released on bail as inquiries continue and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up by detectives."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

No minister defended Boris Johnson over "partygate" on Wednesday morning

Ministers duck out of defending Boris Johnson ahead of PMQs 'partygate' showdown

Novak Djokovic attended an interview with a French journalist despite a positive PCR test

Djokovic admits 'error of judgment' by breaking isolation rules while Covid positive

The PM is set to break his silence on the BYOB garden party

Boris Johnson set to break silence on Partygate ahead of PMQs

Two men were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Gosden

Andrew Gosden disappearance: Two men arrested on suspicion of trafficking and kidnap

Boris Johnson has found himself in hot water again this week

How could Boris Johnson try to explain the latest Partygate allegations?

A growing number of Tories have lashed out at the Prime Minister

Two thirds of Brits say Boris should quit over Partygate, and Tory MPs left 'humiliated'

Seven parties are reported to have taken place.

Up to nine Government parties held while Brits isolated, it is claimed

Sue Gray is leading the investigation into No 10 parties

Who is Sue Gray, the woman in charge of No 10 Christmas parties probe

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78

Vicar of Dibley actor Gary Waldhorn dies aged 78

Hannah Brady lost her dad four days before the party email was sent out

Four days after party email, my dad died. I’ve missed him every day since

Dashcam footage captured the aftermath of the crash

Horrific moment lorry ploughs into cars, killing three, as driver trawled adult sites

Mr Fabricant defended Boris Johnson

Michael Fabricant: No10 party was fine, it wasn't as dangerous as funerals and weddings

Sadiq Khan is asked about the "BYOB" party in the No 10 garden

'When I saw the email I didn't believe it': Sadiq Khan reacts to partygate scandal

Calls are mounting for Martin Reynolds to be sacked

Partygate: Calls grow for PM’s top aide Martin Reynolds to be sacked

DUP MP Jim Shannon wept as he talked about the death of his mother-in-law

MPs weep in partygate debate as Boris faces fury for ducking showdown

The seven-hour procedure replaced David Bennett's (right) heart with one from a pig

Transplant patient gets pig's heart in 'remarkable' world first

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kazakhstan protests

Kazakhstan detains nearly 1,700 more after violent unrest

Ukraine Russia

Nato and Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer
Virus Outbreak Australia

Australia’s New South Wales sets new record for daily Covid deaths
Virus Outbreak China

China orders more Covid testing on Tianjin’s 14 million residents
Japan's giant panda twins

Twin panda cubs delight fans with Tokyo zoo debut

South Korea building collapse

Rescuers resume search at collapsed building site in South Korea
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile

North Korea claims successful test of hypersonic missile

Global health leaders have issued a warning urging people not to attend so-called Covid parties

Health leaders issue warning after viral video shows people trying to get infected at 'Covid parties'
Biden Voting Rights

Biden says he is ‘tired of being quiet’ on voting rights passage
Virus Outbreak Italy

Half of western Europe could be infected with Covid in next six weeks – report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Aimless, feckless, hopeless': Eddie Mair explores Boris Johnson's writing

'Aimless, feckless, hopeless': Eddie Mair explores Boris Johnson's writing career
Scottish Tory leader: Boris Johnson must resign if he broke Covid rules

Scottish Tory leader: Boris Johnson must resign if he broke Covid rules
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police