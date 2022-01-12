England rugby star arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl

The England player was arrested on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An England rugby player has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl following an alleged nightclub attack.

The unnamed player, who has not been named for legal reasons, was released on bail. The rugby union international's club and location have not been confirmed.

A woman, who was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence, was also released on bail.

A police spokesperson – whose force was not named by reports – said: "Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

"A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

"Both have since been released on bail as inquiries continue and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up by detectives."