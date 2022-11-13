Breaking News

England win T20 cricket World Cup after Ben Stokes' batting proves too much for Pakistan

13 November 2022, 11:54 | Updated: 13 November 2022, 12:25

Ben Stokes took England to World Cup glory
Ben Stokes took England to World Cup glory. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

England have won the T20 cricket World Cup after triumphing over Pakistan in Sunday's final.

An excellent bowling display saw them limit Pakistan's run total to 137, taking eight wickets on the way.

They took the nail-biting final, losing five wickets, after impressive batting from Ben Stokes.

The victory at the MCG in Melbourne is just the second time England has clinched the T20 World Cup.

Stokes, the test series captain, hit his first half a century in a T20 game and put away the runs needed for England to take the final.

England at one point looked like their tournament chance were in serious doubt, having lost to Ireland earlier in the competition.

Read more: Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind' and gay visitors 'have to accept our rules', Qatar's World Cup ambassador says

"That was a little blip on the way but the best teams take it on the chin and don't let it affect them. They let it go and move on to the next challenge," Stokes said.

"I feel we have lived up to all the challenges we've had thrown at us throughout this tournament. It's a pretty good evening."

Though Pakistan had been limited to 137, with Adil Rashid and Sam Curran putting in quality shifts, disaster struck early in England’s innings when Alex Hales was bowled out for one.

Phil Salt was dismissed for 10 after being caught before captain Jos Buttler got his marching orders too.

Stokes formed partnerships with Harry Brook and Moeen Ali before sealing the win.

It capped an impressive tournament from England, who beat India in the semi-final.

Updates to follow

