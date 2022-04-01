England to face Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Qatar World Cup

England will play USA in the Qatar World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

England could face Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in this year's Fifa World Cup.

Britain's teams found out who they will need to overcome in the tournament's group stage if they want to progress this November in Qatar.

During Friday's draw, England were pitted against the USA and Iran and will take them on in Group B.

But in the final slot of the group, they will have to play one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine, depending on who qualifies for the tournament.

In what is already an interesting group from a political perspective - the UK and USA have a dreadful relationship with Iran - Gareth Southgate's men will end up in either a British derby or against Ukraine, which London is heavily supporting in its war against Russia.

England captain Harry Kane tweeted: "Always exciting to see who we get in the group! Playing on the opening day will be incredible as well."

England will be hoping to build on their recent showings in recent international tournaments, having finished runners-up in Euro 2020 and semi-finalists in the 2018 World Cup.

Wales have also enjoyed some success in recent years, making it all the way to the semi-finals in 2016.

The glitzy draw event in Doha, the capital of Qatar, included football legends Lothar Matthaus and Cafu.

The tournament will not be held in the usual summer time slot, instead playing later in the year.

The choice of host continues to raise concerns given the country's lack of footballing history, deaths caused during the construction of World Cup stadiums, human rights abuses and the weather conditions players would have to compete in.

A security source in Qatar told the Associated Press that authorities could seize pro-LGBT flags fans want to use in the country during the tournament, claiming it would be to stop them from being attacked.