Breaking News

England's coronavirus R number rises to between 1.2 and 1.4

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

England's R number has increased to between 1.2 and 1.4 - suggesting the Covid outbreak is growing, new figures show.

The value means that on average, 10 people who are infected with the virus will pass it on to between 12 and 14 others.

The number, which is used to measure how much the coronavirus is spreading, was between 1 and 1.2 last week.

Updates to follow.