England’s Women’s World Cup squad in full: Beth Mead out and Beth England in

Beth Mead, pictured here with Sabrina Wiegman at last year's Euros, as the World Cup squad was announced. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The full England squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup has been announced today - with Beth Mead missing out due to injury.

Mead, top scorer at last year’s Euros, missed out on a place, the Football Association has announced.

Striker Bethany England has been included in Sarina Wiegman's team. She has not been involved for her country since last September, but is being recalled after scoring 12 Women's Super League goals for Tottenham since joining the side from Chelsea in January.

Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament Mead, lost her battle against time after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November.

Wiegman said in March that Mead would need a ‘miracle’ to be fit in time for the World Cup.

Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze, also sidelined of late, do feature in the 23-player list from which skipper Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby had already been ruled out due to injury.

Jordan Nobbs is included as well, despite sustaining an injury in Aston Villa's penultimate game of the season, Katie Zelem has been brought back after not making the last squad in April and there is no recall for Williamson's predecessor as captain Steph Houghton.

Jess Park, Maya Le Tissier and Emily Ramsey have been named on standby.

Wiegman's European champions get their campaign at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand under way by facing Haiti in Brisbane on July 22 and will also take on Denmark and China in Group D.

The squad in full

Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck

Defenders: Bright, Bronze, Carter, Charles, Greenwood, Morgan, Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Coombs, Nobbs, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Zelem

Forwards: Daly, England, Hemp, James, Kelly, Robinson, Russo