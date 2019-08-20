Entire Police Force To Be Given Tasers To Protect Against "Sickening Trend" Of Attacks

Tasers will be offered to the 1, 044 officers in the force. Picture: PA

Tasers will be issued to every frontline officer in Northamptonshire Police to protect them on duty.

A Chief Constable has decided to offer tasers to all officers in his force in response to the "sickening trend" of attacks against emergency service workers.

The announcement comes just days after the death of PC Andrew Harper, who was murdered whilst on duty in Berkshire.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said "I can't sit here and preside over a situation where my officers are exposed to increasing levels of violence when at my disposal is equipment that could save an officer’s life."

“There are people out there who are prepared to seriously injure, or worse."

He stated that the decision had not been taken lightly, but he felt it was necessary.

It will take 18 months to train and equip the officers and cost around £220,000.

1/2 Tomorrow, I will be making an announcement to the force and explaining why every frontline police officer in @NorthantsPolice, who wants to carry Taser, will trained and authorised to do so. I am sickened and shocked by the volume and severity of assaults on my staff. https://t.co/GEKEL94eEU — Nick Adderley (@NorthantsChief) August 19, 2019

2/2Arming every frontline police officer with Taser is not a decision I have taken lightly but the risks to officers has changed dramatically and I have to respond accordingly.Our officers have a right to feel safe, supported and adequately equipped to tackle this sickening trend https://t.co/GEKEL94eEU — Nick Adderley (@NorthantsChief) August 19, 2019

Chief Constable Adderley continued, “we haven’t moved with the times and we have to move with the times to combat the threat we are facing daily from those who simply have no respect for law and order.”

He has previously called for tasers to be issued to the 1, 044 officers in his force within three years, but now said he was "not prepared to wait."

Mr Adderley took to Twitter to state that the risks faced by officers has "changed dramatically" and that “our officers have a right to feel safe, supported and adequately equipped to tackle this sickening trend.”

Police Federation of England and Wales national chairman John Apter stated that the use of tasers is at each force's discretion, but “officer safety should never come second to balancing the books.”