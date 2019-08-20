Entire Police Force To Be Given Tasers To Protect Against "Sickening Trend" Of Attacks

20 August 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 11:58

Tasers will be offered to the 1, 044 officers in the force
Tasers will be offered to the 1, 044 officers in the force. Picture: PA

Tasers will be issued to every frontline officer in Northamptonshire Police to protect them on duty.

A Chief Constable has decided to offer tasers to all officers in his force in response to the "sickening trend" of attacks against emergency service workers.

The announcement comes just days after the death of PC Andrew Harper, who was murdered whilst on duty in Berkshire.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said "I can't sit here and preside over a situation where my officers are exposed to increasing levels of violence when at my disposal is equipment that could save an officer’s life."

“There are people out there who are prepared to seriously injure, or worse."

He stated that the decision had not been taken lightly, but he felt it was necessary.

It will take 18 months to train and equip the officers and cost around £220,000.

Chief Constable Adderley continued, “we haven’t moved with the times and we have to move with the times to combat the threat we are facing daily from those who simply have no respect for law and order.”

He has previously called for tasers to be issued to the 1, 044 officers in his force within three years, but now said he was "not prepared to wait."

Mr Adderley took to Twitter to state that the risks faced by officers has "changed dramatically" and that “our officers have a right to feel safe, supported and adequately equipped to tackle this sickening trend.”

Police Federation of England and Wales national chairman John Apter stated that the use of tasers is at each force's discretion, but “officer safety should never come second to balancing the books.”

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Update assault laws to allow BDSM and transhumanism, think-tank urges

Olaf Falafel's winning joke has been criticised by the charity

Tourette's Charity Demands Apology Over Winning Edinburgh Fringe Joke

The Ashes: Australia star Steve Smith ruled out of third Test

PC Andrew Harper: Man accused of killing Berkshire police officer denies 'horrific murder'

Square Mile: Skyscraper rules tightened over 'wall of wind' fears for cyclists

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?