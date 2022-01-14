Eon apologises for sending socks to customers with advice to 'turn down heating'

Eon sent 30,000 household free socks, encouraging them to turn their heating down. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Energy giant Eon has apologised after sending socks to thousands of customers with advice to turn their heating down.

The move sparked widespread backlash in the wake of spiralling energy bills as millions of Brits face paying up to £1,200 more next year as a cost of living crisis grips the nation.

Eon tweeted that they are "incredibly sorry".

The apology continued: "In the light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped."

Eon sent a free pair of socks to around 30,000 households, reportedly those that engaged with the company's energy saving campaigns last year.

The socks feature a sun hugging planet earth, with a label reading: "Leaving lighter footprints. Heating down, CO2 down."

It follows just days after energy rival Ovo apologised for giving customers energy saving advice that included putting on jumpers and cuddling pets.

The tips come as as energy bills are expected to rise more than 50% when the government announces a new price cap in the coming weeks.

This could take bills for the average household to £2,000, and deprive struggling families of a further £700.

The new price cap will come into force from April 1.

Labour have called for a temporary cut to energy VAT, but Parliament this week rejected the idea.

The Government has previously resisted calls to cut VAT. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said oil and gas companies were "already struggling".