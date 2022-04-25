Breaking News

Armed police swoop on Surrey school after 'suspicious phone call' in Esher

Armed police are at Esher Church of England High School in Surrey. Picture: Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

Armed police swooped on a high school in Surrey following reports of a concern for safety, with the building currently on lockdown.

Staff and students at Esher C of E High School have been ordered to remain inside the building as a precaution, due to an incident outside the premises.

The Elmbridge Beat (Surrey Police) Twitter account wrote: "Uniformed+armed officers at scene at #Esher C of E High School following reports of a concern for safety. Enqs being carried out inside+outside premises to establish circs. Students+staff at school remain inside building as precaution at this time. Further updates to follow."

In a message sent to parents, the school said all pupils are safe and the site is secure.

An image of the message shared on social media read: "The school is currently in lockdown on the advice of the police due to an incident outside of school.

"All pupils are safe and the site is secure.

"There is a large police presence who are advising us in our actions.

"Please do not come to the school at the request of the police.

"We will update you as soon as the situation changes."

Surrey Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing, with enquiries being carried out.

An updated statement read: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries following reports of a concern for safety at Esher C of E High School earlier this morning (25 April).

"Officers were called to the school around 11.15am following reports that the school had received a suspicious phone call.

"Uniformed and armed officers are continuing to carry out enquiries both inside and outside the premises to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"We are working with the school as part of these enquiries.

"Students and staff at the school remain inside the school building as a precaution at this time.

"We are hoping they will be able to leave the premises shortly.

"Contrary to speculation on social media, we have not recovered any weapons at the scene.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

