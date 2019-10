Breaking News

Essex Lorry Deaths: Driver Charged With Manslaughter

Essex Lorry Deaths: Driver Charged With Manslaughter. Picture: PA

Maurice Robinson, 25, was arrested after the bodies of 39 people were found in Greys, Essex.

Mo Robinson has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter over the lorry deaths.

He has been charged with the manslaughter of 39 people.

According to police forces, he is further charged with people trafficking, immigration and money laundering.

He is due before Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Monday.