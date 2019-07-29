Essex Schoolboy Wins £1m In Fortnite World Cup

A 15-year-old schoolboy in Essex has won almost £1m after coming second place in the Fortnite World Cup tournament.

Essex Schoolboy Wins £1m In Fortnite World Cup. Picture: PA Images

Jaden Ashman, known as 'Wolfiez' in-game, split the £1.9m prize with his Dutch teammate David 'Rojo' Jong after reaching the final of the major gaming tournament.

The event, which took place in Queens, New York, had a $30m (£24m) prize pool, with a US teenager winning the $3 (£2.4m) champion prize.

What is Fortnite?

The video game built on a current trend in the video game industry, known as the 'battle-royale' genre.

Around 100 players enter the fictional world, which is updated with new features every quarter, and battle each other until one player (or team) comes out on top.

Who plays it?

Two years since Fortnite launched, it has been played by hundreds of millions of people.

Players can experience the game on their PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and even their iPhone and Android devices.

How popular is it?

Fortnite is played by hundreds of millions of people, registering 250 million accounts in March 2019.

It's estimated that around 80 million players are active in any given month.

Despite the game being marketed to children, almost 25% of players are aged 25-35 years old.