Eton defends sacking teacher in free speech row as pupils back him

30 November 2020, 08:24

Eton teacher Will Knowland was sacked after delivering a controversial lecture
Eton teacher Will Knowland was sacked after delivering a controversial lecture. Picture: Youtube
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Eton has defended sacking one its teachers amid a free speech row as hundreds of pupils demand his reinstatement.

A controversial lecture landed Will Knowland in hot water and eventually led to the elite school removing him from post.

The English teacher was found guilty of gross misconduct after posting lecture online which allegedly broke the Equalities Act - something which he denies.

He refused to remove the video, which had over 28,000 views, after being asked several times.

Over 1,000 pupils have since signed a petition calling for him to get his job back, accusing the £42,500-a-year institution of stifling freedom of speech.

A petition set up to protest his sacking said: "There is a sense that by dismissing Mr Knowland the school is seeking to protect its new image as politically progressive at the expense of one of its own."

Eton provost Lord Waldegrave said the situation had been distorted by critics and insisted: "Eton will never cancel debate."

Some at Eton have expressed concern about a "woke" agenda at the school
Some at Eton have expressed concern about a "woke" agenda at the school. Picture: PA Images

Writing in the Mail, he said: "Eton now, as in the past, is a school which prides itself on encouraging open-minded, independent and critical thinking.

"Boys are encouraged to think about and discuss challenging topics. Eton will never cancel debate. Everyone accepts, including the teacher concerned, that such freedom cannot be absolute."

Some in the school have expressed concern about its new headteacher sending the institution into a "world of woke".

Lord Waldegrave said there had been a "false narrative" about this, highlight guests ranging from the secretary of the Communist Party to Conservative philosopher Sir Roger Scruton.

"I am proud of that," he wrote, "as are we all at Eton, and we do not intend to put that tradition at risk."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A family member of an inmate cries demanding the authorities reveal the condition of her relative

Six inmates killed as prison officers open fire to quell riot in Sri Lanka
The coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is carried during a funeral ceremony in Mashhad, Iran

Iran holds funeral for military nuclear scientist

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian PM seeks apology after ‘repugnant’ tweet by Chinese official
Kaavan the elephant

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ ready to fly to new home

The image has been condemned by Australia after it was shared online by a Chinese official

Australia demands apology from China over fake post of soldier murdering child
President-elect Joe Biden

Joe Biden announces all-female senior White House press team

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists
Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'

Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'
Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions

Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions
ISIS militants should never be allowed return to UK, insists security expert

British ISIS members 'should never be allowed to come back', security expert says
Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy
Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London