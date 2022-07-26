EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears

26 July 2022, 16:18

EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears
EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The European Union have agreed to ration natural gas this winter over fears Russia could hamper the west with supply disruption as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through to March.

The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying that "the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin".

On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, heightening concerns that Mr Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc's opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Brexit fury: Tourists slam rule which requires Brits to have £85 to spend per day in Spain

"The winter is coming and we don't know how cold it will be," said Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela, whose policy portfolio includes energy.

"But what we know for sure is that Putin will continue to play his dirty games in misusing and blackmailing by gas supplies."

The ministerial agreement was sealed in less than a week.

It is based on a proposal last Wednesday from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

Keen to maintain a common EU front over a conflict that shows no sign of ending, the commission said co-ordinated rationing would enable the bloc as a whole to get through the winter should Russia stop all gas deliveries.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and the West protested with economic sanctions, 12 EU countries have faced halts to, or reductions in, Russian gas deliveries.

Although it has agreed to embargo oil and coal from Russia starting later this year, the EU has refrained from sanctioning Russian natural gas because Germany, Italy and some other member states rely heavily on these imports.

"Germany made a strategic error in the past with its great dependency on Russian gas and faith that it would always flow constantly and cheaply," said German economy minister Robert Habeck, who is also responsible for energy and serves as the country's vice chancellor.

Read more: Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024 as Kremlin plans to build rival

"But it is not just a German problem."

The disruptions in Russian energy trade with the EU are stoking inflation already at record levels in Europe and threatening to trigger a recession in the bloc just as it was recovering from a pandemic-induced slump.

The energy squeeze is also reviving decades-old political tests for Europe over policy co-ordination.

While the EU has gained centralised authority over monetary, trade, antitrust and farm policies, national sovereignty over energy matters still largely prevails.

In a sign of this, the energy ministers scrapped a provision in the draft gas-rationing law that would have given the European Commission the power to decide on any move from voluntary to mandatory actions.

Instead, the ministers ensured any decision on mandatory steps will be in member-state hands.

They also diluted other elements of the original proposal, including with exemptions for island countries.

Nonetheless, Tuesday's deal marks another milestone in EU policy integration and crisis management.

The accord comes just six days after the commission rushed out the draft law - a stark contrast to past EU legislative initiatives in the area of energy that often involved months or years of negotiations among national governments.

In that respect, the new gas-rationing plan resembles developments in EU health policy two years ago when, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, member states agreed to act in unison.

This included letting the commission negotiate agreements with pharmaceutical companies on the supply of vaccines to all 27 countries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
London Underground workers are to strike on August 19

RMT union announce another Tube strike with workers set to walkout on August 19

Jasin Bushi was jailed for two years

Teenager, 18, jailed after hacking women's Snapchat accounts and threatened to post nudes

Reservoirs have dried up and the green grass of Hyde Park has turned yellow

Drought 'very likely' as England sees driest start to year since '76

Seven Australian rugby players have withdrawn from a match after they refused to wear a rainbow pride jersey

Seven rugby players refuse to play match in LGBT rainbow 'inclusion shirt'

Fury as Brits travelling to Spain forced to prove they have £85 to spend each day

Brexit fury: Tourists slam rule which requires Brits to have £85 to spend per day in Spain

A man died in a car crash while being pursued by police, after a woman's body was found in East Yorkshire

Murder suspect dies in police chase after woman’s body found at house

Russia has announced it will leave the international space station

Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024 as Kremlin plans to build rival

A total of 48 Lloyds bank branches will close

Will your local branch be affected by Lloyds and Halifax closures?

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Shamima Begum, who left the UK at the age of 15, has made a fresh plea to be allowed to return home.

Shamima Begum says she wants to be 'as British as possible' in new plea to return to UK

Simon Clarke has said Rishi Sunak appeared "extremely aggressive"

Rishi Sunak was 'extremely aggressive' as leadership debate began, minister says

John Holland-Kaye speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Heathrow boss blames TikTok fake injury craze for delays hindering disabled passengers

CEO of Heathrow Airport John Holland-Kaye spoke to LBC about delays at the west London site.

Heathrow boss blames delays on passengers with too many bags but getaway ‘going well’

Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.

New map reveals full extent of rail misery as union workers prepare to strike tomorrow

Jack Fenton (right), 22, died in the horror helicopter accident on Monday in Athens.

British holidaymaker, 22, killed in helicopter accident in Greece ‘while taking photo’

Grand Parc Miribel Jonage

Man, 46, shot dead by elderly nudist ‘had been causing trouble on beach all morning’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The International Space Station over clear skies

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel’s Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem

Rare zodiac coin found off Israel’s coast

Rescuers remove debris following a Russian missile attack in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

One of seven cats that keep visitors company at a Miau Cafe in Warsaw, Poland

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Aronofsky and Inarritu movies set for Venice Film Festival

Romay Davis, 102, poses with a photo showing her during the Second World War, at her home in Montgomery, Alabama

102-year-old Second World War veteran from segregated mail unit honoured
An aerial view of the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia

Croatia opens bridge connecting two parts of country’s Adriatic Sea coastline
Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

Trial of US basketball star Brittney Griner considers medicinal use of cannabis
Jack Harlow wearing a Lil Nas X shirt at the BET Awards on June 26 2022 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominations
Firefighters tackle a fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, above the village of Hrensko, Czech Republic

Hundreds of firefighters battle blazes in Germany and Czech Republic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London