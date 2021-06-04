EU bans Belarus airlines from flying over bloc and using its airports over journalist's arrest

4 June 2021, 16:42

Belarus has sparked outcry after detaining a dissident a journalist
Belarus has sparked outcry after detaining a dissident a journalist. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The European Union has banned Belarusian airlines from its airspace and from using the bloc's airports.

The move follows Minsk's decision to divert a Ryanair plane so authorities could arrest a dissident journalist.

It is part of escalating tensions between the authoritarian state and Europe.

The EU said member states have to "deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories" to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers.

Flight controllers told an overflying Ryanair plane of an alleged bomb threat, instructing the pilots to land in Minsk on May 23.

Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist, was hauled off the plane by officials.

He was detained en route from Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania and his arrest sparked international outcry.

Read more: Who is Roman Protasevich, activist arrested in Belarus?

He has since appeared on state television, when he insisted he respects authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.

The video has been decried as propaganda, with Mr Protasevich's parents saying he would have been coerced into the statement.

Mr Protasevich said in the video he "certainly" respects the president.

President Lukashenko's re-election for a sixth term as leader - having been in power since 1994 - triggered protests, many attracting more than 100,000 people. Opponents are angry at his rule amid observations that the vote was illegitimate.

Around 35,000 people were detained by police, with many beaten, during the state's crackdown on dissidents.

Mr Protasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, was a founder of a messaging app channel which was key to circulating information to President Lukashenko's opponents.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin slams US and criticises its response to Capitol siege

A woman wearing a face mask crosses a busy Westminster Bridge in London

UK records 6,236 new cases of coronavirus - highest figure since March 25
An unexplained object is tracked as it soars high along the clouds

US report ‘makes no definitive finding about UFOs’

At one point one of the drug dealers leaps from the car before abandoning a rucksack containing half a million pounds worth of cocaine

Drug dealers who undertook police car caught with £500k of cocaine after dramatic chase
People light candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong

Hundreds show up around Hong Kong park despite Tiananmen Square vigil ban
Protesters set a fire after the shooting

Unrest erupts after man shot dead in Minneapolis arrest attempt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’
Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford
Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'

Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'
Sir Mike Rake said the switch was unhelpful for the sector and the wider economy

Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London