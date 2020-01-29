European Union signs off on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has been ratified by MEPs. Picture: PA

The prime minister's Brexit deal has been signed off by the European Union, paving the way for the UK to leave on 31 January.

MEPs in Brussels voted in favour of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) on Wednesday evening by 621 votes to 49.

The step means Brexit has now cleared its final hurdle before the UK's imminent departure from the EU at 11pm on Friday night.

There were emotional scenes in the chamber following the historic vote, with a number of MEPs breaking into a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

WATCH: The moment MEPs burst into song after voting 621-49 for the UK to leave the European Union on 31 January https://t.co/aqhn30iXUd — LBC News (@LBCNews) January 29, 2020

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was greeted by cheers and the waving of Union Flags by his party's MEPs as he declared Britain was "never coming back."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was determined the EU and the UK would remain "good friends and good partners."

LBC's Theo Usherwood explains "symbolic" moment EU approves Withdrawal Agreement.

She quoted the poet George Eliot, saying: "Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depth of love."

Ms von der Leyen added: "We will always love you and we will never be far, long live Europe."

Mr Farage led his party out of the chamber for the final time on Wednesday with all members waving British flags.

However, Mr Farage was slapped down by the Parliament's Chair, Mairead McGuinness, who cut off his microphone and ordered the MEPs to put the flags down and leave.

MEPs raised flags in the Parliament labelled "Always United". Picture: PA

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator told MEPs the UK will "remain a close friend of the European Union."

He recalled several moments spent with his British colleagues during the UK's 47-year membership of the bloc.

One Liberal Democrat MEP, Molly Scott Cato, was seen in tears after final speeches were read out.

Politicians, international news crews and spectators packed out the European Parliament on Wednesday ahead of the final vote.

The UK's ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, delivered the instrument to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement to the European Council on Wednesday morning.