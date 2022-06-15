Breaking News

EU starts Brexit legal action against UK over 'illegal' changes to NI Protocol

15 June 2022, 10:13 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 11:31

The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK over changes to Northern Ireland Protocol
The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK over changes to Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK as part of a series of measures in response to the Government's move to unilaterally scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The European Commission is also resuming legal proceedings against the UK that were shelved last year to facilitate negotiations on post-Brexit trade.

The stalled legal action related to the UK's unilateral extension of protocol grace periods in 2021. Resuming the proceedings, the EU is issuing the UK with a 'reasoned opinion' and giving it two months to respond.

If the UK does not respond to the bloc's satisfaction, it will refer the matter to European Court of Justice.

The EU is issuing formal notices of action in respect of the two new infringement proceedings, alleging that the SPS checks are not being carried out properly, with insufficient staff and infrastructure in place at the border control posts at the ports in Northern Ireland.

Read more: Brexit has 'caused a lot of damage' to the UK economy, insists George Osborne

The proceedings outlined on Wednesday do not specifically relate to the content of the Government's controversial Bill to empower ministers to disapply parts of the protocol. The EU said any potential proceedings over the Bill would only happen when it was enacted.

The EU has also provided more details on proposals it first announced in October last year designed to reduce bureaucracy on customs and SPS processes.

An EU official described the bloc's response to the UK's unilateral actions as "proportionate" and "measured but firm".

The UK Government tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea on Monday.

Read more: NI protocol had 'unintended consequences on the oven ready Brexit deal' says Truss

EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic who said Boris Johnson&squot;s actions to unilaterally override elements of the Brexit deal are "illegal" as he announced a fresh round of legal action by Brussels against the UK
EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic who said Boris Johnson's actions to unilaterally override elements of the Brexit deal are "illegal" as he announced a fresh round of legal action by Brussels against the UK. Picture: Alamy

Maros Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday the UK Government had set out to "unilaterally break international law". The plan would mean "breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached together only three years ago" by Boris Johnson's Government and the EU.

Mr Sefcovic said: "Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

"Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well.

"So let's call a spade a spade: this is illegal."

Adding: "Despite today's legal action, our door remains open to dialogue. We want to discuss these solutions with the UK Government.

"Given that the UK hasn't sat down at the table with us since February, I think it's high time to show some political will to find joint solutions.

"The UK has stated that for us to talk, the EU must be willing to change the protocol.

"On the contrary, we have always said that our package of proposals has never been a take-it-or-leave-it offer - it can evolve."

He emphasised the need for safeguards to protect the single market and said these conditions were not for the UK to change.

"It's simply and legally and politically inconceivable that the UK Government decides unilaterally what kind of goods can enter our single market."

"I'm sure the UK Government knew perfectly well what they signed up to when they agreed to the protocol - although I have to admit they didn't do a very good job explaining it to the public."

Liz Truss admitted on Tuesday that the NI protocol had thrown up "unintended consequences" of the "oven ready Brexit deal" but insisted the EU will be "no worse off" under the new proposals.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Truss said: "Well first of all the reason why we are doing this is to protect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and the political stability of Ireland.

"We need to sort out these issues about east west trade we need to make sure the people of Northern Ireland can access the same tax benefits as the people of Great Britain.

"And our proposal which we are putting forward in the bill and are legislating on make the EU no worse off. They continue to protect the single market we are supplying the EU with commercial data about everything that crosses the Irish sea, we’ve got enforcement to make sure nobody is violating the green channel and sending goods into the Republic of Ireland.

"So there simply is no reason Nick for the EU to take any action, this legislation does not make them any worse off at all.

"It’s simply not working and if something isn’t working then it is the responsibility of the United Kingdom Government to act."

A majority of MLAs in the Stormont Assembly have signed a joint letter to Boris Johnson stating their opposition to proposed legislation to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The letter has been signed by 52 of the 90 MLAs, representing Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Alliance Party.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill is among the signatories, but DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson highlighted that all unionist MLAs opposed the protocol.

In a tweet, Ms O'Neill described the "unilateral actions of Boris Johnson" as "utterly reckless".

What has the Government proposed?

Green channels

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed creating green and red channels to differentiate between GB goods destined for use in Northern Ireland and shipments bound for onward transportation across the Irish border.Goods arriving through the green channel would be freed of red tape, while the red channel would retain the checks and inspections required by the protocol.

Dual regulatory framework

The introduction of a dual regulatory system to allow businesses selling in Northern Ireland to choose whether they comply with EU standards, UK standards or both.

Changes to tax

Changing rules on state subsidies and VAT and excise duties to ensure Northern Ireland is not excluded from UK-wide policy decisions in these areas as a result of EU laws.

New governance arrangements

Reform of the protocol governance arrangements to remove the European Court of Justice as the final arbitrator in any future trade disputes over the protocol.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Britain will see the biggest rail strikes since 1989

Brits face whole week of travel disruption as half of all rail lines shut during strikes

Tower Bridge and Hyde Park full of sunbathers

London heatwave 2022: Full forecast and Met Office health alert revealed

A Russian man has been arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying for the regime of Vladimir Putin

'Putin spy' arrested at Gatwick after MI5 and counterterrorism investigation

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell and on trial for murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty

Parents 'murdered 10-week-old baby hours after being told she'd be taken into care'

Breaking
A total of 444 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Tuesday

UK rescued 444 migrants from the Channel yesterday amid Rwanda deportation 'farce'

Animal rights activist Shakira Free Miles lost her job after rescuing a turkey and keeping it in her university accommodation, a tribunal heard

Vet nurse and vegan activist sacked after hiding 'liberated' turkey in uni flat

A second man has been arrested in the search for missing journalist Dom Phillips

Second arrest in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

Prince Andrew was banned from taking part in public aspects of the Garter Day ceremony

Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Priti Patel has responded to the intervention of the Human Rights court

'Kick these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for Rwanda flight block

Protests erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched

Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

George Osborne has told Andrew Marr Brexit caused a "lot of damage" to the UK's economy.

Brexit has 'caused a lot of damage' to the UK economy, insists George Osborne

David Miliband speaks to Andrew Marr

David Miliband slams 'perverse' Rwanda scheme warning it won't deter people smugglers

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

The officer posted the video on a Whatsapp group he shared with 18 colleagues

Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Grenfell Memorial service.

William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

Louie Sibley shared a police appeal after his girlfriend was attacked in Nottingham

Police launch appeal after footballer Louie Sibley's girlfriend 'beaten unconscious'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate
A washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Montana

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

Water flows out from a gate of the Shuikou Hydropower Station in south-east China's Fujian Province

Six dead in China as rain triggers landslides and house collapse
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York

Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, on Wednesday June 15 2022

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away

Floating Hong Kong restaurant that fed the Queen and Tom Cruise is towed away
Election 2022 Senate Arizona Trump

New York high court rejects Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
Denmark-Canada-Whisky War

Danish-Canadian deal ends 49-year-old feud over uninhabited Arctic isle
Yellowstone National Park Flooding

Tourists stranded as Yellowstone park closed after historic floods
Russia Navalny

Secrecy surrounds Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s prison move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares
Andrew Marr has questioned how the government is dealing with Brexit and migrant dilemmas.

Andrew Marr: Why are this lot trying to make enemies of our neighbours?
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London