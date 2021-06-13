Euro 2020: Fan in 'serious condition' after falling from Wembley stands in England game

13 June 2021, 17:52 | Updated: 13 June 2021, 18:59

The fan fell from the stands after the game kicked off
The fan fell from the stands after the game kicked off. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A football fan is in a serious condition after falling from the stands at Wembley as England got their Euro 2020 game under way.

The spectator fell just after kick off against Croatia and was treated on site before being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said: "We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation."

The Telegraph reported that UEFA, which organises the Euros, said in a statement: "UEFA can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands and was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Some 22,500 fans were due at Wembley Stadium, after more than a year of largely absent stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.

England won the game 1-0 after a Raheem Sterling goal.

The incident is the latest tragedy to take place during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

This story is being updated

