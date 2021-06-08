Euro 2020: Football fans told to use vaccine passport to enter Wembley

Fans will be asked to provide a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination at Wembley. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

England's Euro 2020 fans will be asked to provide proof of vaccination when entering Wembley, the first UK sporting event to require a Covid jab passport.

UK-based spectators will have to prove they have either had both doses up to two weeks before the match or provide a negative lateral flow test.

The vaccine proof can be provided by a fan's NHS app, using a "share your Covid-19 status service" on the platform from June 10.

UEFA, the confederation of football governing bodies in Europe, which organises Euro 2020, said this is a service still being tested.

The concept of vaccine passports has led to support and criticism across the UK.

It has been argued they will allow people to return to events and remove social distancing in a safer way but led to fears of sections of society being left out if they have not had a jab yet, or are unable to get one.

"We hope you're excited for your matchday at Wembley Stadium, but remember this won't be your usual stadium visit and we want to make sure this is a safe and comfortable experience for all,” a statement on UEFA's website says.

"All ticket holders aged 11 and older must present evidence that they are at a low-risk of transmitting COVID-19 to enter Wembley Stadium. Failure to do so will mean you're unable to attend the match."

Both the lateral flow test and the vaccine passport will count as proof they are low risk.

A mobile match ticket, ID and a face mask are also required for entry to the stadium.

Football fans are gearing up for the delayed tournament - postponed from last year due to Covid - which kicks off on Friday with Turkey v Italy. The tournament is being hosted in cities across Europe, including London's Wembley.

England's first game at Wembley is on Sunday afternoon as they take on Croatia in Group D.