Breaking News

Rishi Sunak 'immensely proud' to back Euro 2028 bid as UK and Ireland hope to host football championship

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has said he is “immensely proud” to support the UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028.

The five Football Associations across Britain and Ireland officially submitted their attempt to bring the European Championships to the islands earlier on Wednesday.

"Football has a habit of creating special memories and in 2028 we want to create new memories for a new generation – across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland," the prime minister said.

"This would be the biggest sporting event our islands have ever jointly staged. Our bid promises not only world-class stadia, excellent transport links and the world’s best fans but also the opportunity to build a lasting grassroots legacy.

"Euro 2028 would be an incredible showcase of all that the UK & Ireland have to offer and another landmark moment in our proud sporting history. I am immensely proud to be backing the bid."

Updates to follow