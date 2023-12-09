Lucky ticket holder scoops £201m in EuroMillions draw - was it you? Full draw details revealed

A mammoth £201m prize has been won in the EuroMillions. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A lucky ticket holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot - scooping £201m and one of the biggest prizes in its history.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It would make them as rich as celebrities like Ed Sheeran and eclipse even the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker.

It is believed the ticket holder is in Austria, but had they been in the UK they would have become one of the country's 1,000 richest people.

Just 14 Brits have scooped more than £100m in the draw.

Read more: Devout Christian jailed after he fleeced victims out of £2m to chase bogus Spanish lottery winnings

But The Lottery has revealed three out of up to five people who won the second highest prize this week - £1,191,020.20 - are in the UK.

Entrants will need to have matched five main numbers and a lucky start to claim a slice of the pie.

The main numbers this week are 17, 30, 42, 48, 50 and the Lucky Stars are: 04, 08.

With the lucky winner due to come forward to claim their prize, next week's draw will drop back down to £14m.