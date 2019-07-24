Eurostar Passengers Evacuated After Power Failure Left Them Trapped In "Scorching Heat"

24 July 2019, 15:51 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 16:18

A Brussels-London Eurostar service experienced a power failure on the line, causing it to leave passengers in 40C heat for two hours.

A Eurostar service left passengers stranded in hot carriages for two hours
Picture: PA

The Eurostar service stopped between Halle and Tubeke, Belgium for two hours, leaving approximately 600 passengers on board without air conditioning.

Watch the video of passengers being evacuated and forced to walk to their rescue train to transport them back to Brussels.

Passengers took to social media to complain of the delays and "scorching heat".

Belgium is in the midst of a heatwave that is gripping Europe this week.

One passenger suggested that the incident should be treated as an emergency.

One passenger commented that the saga had continued "into the third hour" once passengers had to evacuate the train.

Eurostar updated its passengers about the power failure on its Twitter and has had to cancel other train services because of the disruption.

