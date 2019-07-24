Eurostar Passengers Evacuated After Power Failure Left Them Trapped In "Scorching Heat"

A Brussels-London Eurostar service experienced a power failure on the line, causing it to leave passengers in 40C heat for two hours.

A Eurostar service left passengers stranded in hot carriages for two hours. Picture: PA

The Eurostar service stopped between Halle and Tubeke, Belgium for two hours, leaving approximately 600 passengers on board without air conditioning.

Watch the video of passengers being evacuated and forced to walk to their rescue train to transport them back to Brussels.

Passengers took to social media to complain of the delays and "scorching heat".

Belgium is in the midst of a heatwave that is gripping Europe this week.

One passenger suggested that the incident should be treated as an emergency.

Significant delays! Passengers have been sat there for over an hour with no air con in scorching heat, and no information given to them. Surely this should now be treated as an emergency? — dean brannagan (@deanbrannagan) July 24, 2019

One passenger commented that the saga had continued "into the third hour" once passengers had to evacuate the train.

Broken down #Eurostar saga continues into the third hour. Just evacuated the train pic.twitter.com/2GmxTUd5Ae — clairedonlan (@clairedonlan) July 24, 2019

Eurostar updated its passengers about the power failure on its Twitter and has had to cancel other train services because of the disruption.