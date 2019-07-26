Eurostar Warns "Essential Travel Only" Due To Disruptions

26 July 2019, 11:42 | Updated: 26 July 2019, 11:45

Eurostar train
Eurostar has warned passengers that traffic to and from Paris is "severely disrupted" and advising only "essential travel."

The rail firm said an overhead power issue in France is causing trains to and from Paris is severely disrupted and advise essential travel only.

The rail operator also warned of delays between 30 minutes to an hour on the Brussels route, as a result of speed restrictions set by the infrastructure provider due to high temperatures.

