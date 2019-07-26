Eurostar Warns "Essential Travel Only" Due To Disruptions

Eurostar train. Picture: PA

Eurostar has warned passengers that traffic to and from Paris is "severely disrupted" and advising only "essential travel."

The rail firm said an overhead power issue in France is causing trains to and from Paris is severely disrupted and advise essential travel only.

UPDATE: Due to an overhead power issue in Paris, our traffic to and from Paris is severely disrupted and we advise passengers not to travel and to rebook here - https://t.co/J7lwyB6hV0 — Eurostar (@Eurostar) July 26, 2019

The rail operator also warned of delays between 30 minutes to an hour on the Brussels route, as a result of speed restrictions set by the infrastructure provider due to high temperatures.