Breaking News

Liverpool announced as host city for Eurovision 2023

Liverpool will host next year's Eurovision song contest. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Eurovision 2023 will be held in the city of Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The international music show will take place at the Liverpool Arena, culminating in the grand final on Saturday May 13 2023.

Whilst Ukraine came first in the 2022 contest, the Russian invasion means it cannot host next year's show.

Having come second, the UK is hosting on its behalf.

The two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11.

Kalush Orchestra, who won the 2022 contest for Ukraine, said Liverpool's "musical heritage" is internationally recognised and said the city would "all a real Ukrainian flavour" to the contest.

"We are very pleased that next year's Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool," said the group.

"Though we haven't had the privilege of visiting yet, the musical heritage of the city is known all over the world.

"Playing in the same place that The Beatles started out will be a moment we'll never forget!

"Although we are sad that next year's competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city."

Read more: Moment cornered Russian soldiers wave white flag in surrender amid rapid Ukraine counteroffensive

Read more: Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

The Mayor of Ukrainian city Odesa, which is twinned with Liverpool, Gennadiy Trukhanov said Liverpool "embodies the colourfulness and brightness" of the whole of Europe.

"It is a matter of great pleasure to know that the bid of Liverpool, our sister city, to host the Eurovision Contest in 2023 is successful," he said.

"Your city is worthy of that as it embodies the colourfulness and brightness of entire Europe. You definitely know how to make the world dance and sing along with you.

"Next year all musical roads of Europe will lead to your city, and we are happy that not only Eurovision contest will decorate Liverpool, but the city itself will adorn the event too.

"All of Odesa is looking forward to literally hearing from you!"

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: "While we came up against stiff competition from Glasgow, who deserve more than the nil points they have received on this occasion, nowhere is more experienced or qualified, and nowhere throws a party quite like we do.

"We want to put on a show that Ukraine would be proud of, and we have been working closely with Liverpool's sister city of Odesa to ensure that this is their event as much as our own.

Read more: Russian men sail 300 miles to remote island in Alaska to escape Putin's draft

"Now the hard work begins. Putting on a show that will give millions a night they will never forget in one of the most turbulent and trying years for our continent is no mean feat.

"If anywhere is capable of it, it is the Liverpool City Region, with a little help from our friends in Ukraine."

Liz Truss congratulated the city, tweeting: "Huge congratulations to Liverpool for having been selected as the hosts of @bbceurovision 2023.

"A welcoming city with a proud musical heritage, Liverpool will put on an unforgettable show which celebrates the rich culture and creativity of Ukraine."

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan also congratulated Liverpool.

"Huge congratulations to Liverpool. The city loves music and knows how to throw a party, so I've no doubt it will host a spectacular experience for the thousands in attendance and millions watching at home," she said.

Huge congratulations to Liverpool for having been selected as the hosts of @bbceurovision 2023. A welcoming city with a proud musical heritage, Liverpool will put on an unforgettable show which celebrates the rich culture and creativity of Ukraine. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 7, 2022

Graham Norton made the announcement on The One Show on Friday night.

The programme also saw the European Broadcasting Union unveil the official logo for the 2023 contest containing the Ukrainian flag within a heart, reflecting that the show is taking place in the UK on behalf of the country.

This will be the ninth time the UK will have hosted the competition, more than any other country.