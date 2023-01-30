Bond girl Eva Green was a 'diva' who 'would rather eat tumours' then make doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Bond girl Eva Green arrived at London's High Court on Monday to give evidence in her legal battle against the makers of a canned Hollywood sci-fi movie, as claims emerged of the star's 'diva' like behaviour.

The 42-year-old star, famed for her role alongside Daniel Craig in 007 film Casino Royale, claims she's owed a $1m (£810,000) fee after A Patriot was shut down in October 2019.

It follows evidence in the form of text messages from one of the film's producers, claiming the Hollywood star "would rather eat tumours" than make the movie.

The cost of the case, which is being brought against production company White Lantern Films, is now thought to exceed $4 million.

Arriving in court dressed in black and wearing large sunglasses, Green claims she has been unfairly painted as a "diva" by the production.

White Lantern Films is defending the case, as well as bringing a counterclaim against Green, alleging the French star made "unreasonable demands" that ultimately undermined the film's production.

Monday marks the third day of the trial, with Ms Green due to enter the witness box.

On Thursday, Max Mallin KC, representing White Lantern, claimed Ms Green had an "animosity" towards the vision of the film described by executive producer Jake Seal.

Mallin said that exchanges between the star's agent and the film's director also branded production manager Terry Bird a "f****** moron', and local crew members as 'sh***y peasants... from Hampshire".

However, Ms Green's barrister, Edmund Cullen KC, said the case was simply "designed to paint my client as a diva to win headlines and damage her reputation".

The film's writer is said to have sent text messages saying Green 'would rather eat tumours' than star in the now axed film. Picture: Getty

Giving evidence today, the film's writer and director Dan Pringle reflected on messages he sent after it was announced the film's finances were being restructured.

Mr Pringle said in a text that he, Ms Green and producer Adam Merrifield were discussing if they wished "to proceed with the new structure” - with comparisons drawn between their project and that of a second-rate 'B-movie'.

He added in the message: “As of right now, obviously all three of us would rather eat tumours”.

In court today, Mr Pringle said:"I regret saying that, as I shouldn’t be speaking on behalf of Adam and Eva'.