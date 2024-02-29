Everton fan jailed for 15 weeks for racially abusing fellow fan on club's Facebook page

29 February 2024, 14:04

Tuck will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years.
Tuck will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years. Picture: Mersyside Police

By Chris Chambers

An Everton fan has been jailed for 15 weeks after racially abusing a fellow supporter online.

Shaun Tuck, 37, from Liverpool, posted racist abuse about a fellow Everton supporter in the comments section of the club's official Facebook page in August 2023.

Following an investigation, Tuck was arrested and charged with malicious communications.

As well as a prison sentence, Tuck has also been told he must pay a £155 victim surcharge and handed a six-year Football Banning Order.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Nuttall said: "Tuck clearly thought that he could post disgusting racist comments online and it wouldn’t be investigated by the police.

"Sadly for him, this is not the case. We take all forms of racism extremely seriously and Merseyside Police has investigated and successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racial abuse both inside and outside of football stadiums.

"Tuck’s views and his abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and they do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans.

"Merseyside is an inclusive and welcoming place and, whatever football team you support, we stand united in saying that there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere on Merseyside.

"This court result means that Tuck will now have a criminal record, and the consequences of this for his future could prove to be significant.

"I’d like to thank Everton FC for their support during our investigation."

Following an investigation, Tuck was arrested and charged with malicious communications. . Picture: Mersyside Police

Tuck will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years.

Dave Lewis, Head of Security and Stadium Safety Officer at Everton said: "We have a clear and well-publicised zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination.

"The Club will not hesitate to act and deal with any reported instances of hate crime or anti-social behaviour.

"I’m pleased we were able to support Merseyside Police with their investigation. This conviction is a clear statement any such behaviour has no place in our society.

"Our award-winning 'All Together Now' campaign reaffirms these sentiments and unifies Everton and Everton in the Community’s collaborative work regarding equality and diversity to ensure all fans – visiting Goodison Park, any of our community facilities or social media pages – feel safe and welcome at all times.”

