Everton suspends first team player pending police investigation

Everton said in a statement that a player had been suspended. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Everton has suspended a member of its first team while a police investigation is carried out, the club has said in a statement.

No details on the investigation or alleged offences have been revealed and the Premier League club has said it will not be commenting further at this time.

An official statement from the Merseyside club issued last night reads: "Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation.

"The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."