Evictions banned for three months under emergency coronavirus laws

Renters will receive legal protections against being evicted. Picture: PA

Renters will receive legal protections against being evicted during the coronavirus outbreak, the government has said.

The new legislation - expected to appear in the Commons next week, will mean landlords will not be able to start proceedings to evict tenants for three months.

The scheme will also allow landlords to have a three-month mortgage holiday to help keep the effects of the virus as limited as possible.

At the end of the three-month period, landlords and tenants will be expected to work together to establish a repayment scheme.

Landlords will need to take into account each individuals personal circumstances.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said: “The Government is clear – no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home, nor will any landlord face unmanageable debts.

"“These are extraordinary times and renters and landlords alike are of course worried about paying their rent and mortgage. Which is why we are urgently introducing emergency legislation to protect tenants in social and private accommodation from an eviction process being started.

“These changes will protect all renters and private landlords ensuring everyone gets the support they need at this very difficult time.”

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords association said: “Landlord groups welcomes government support. We recognise the exceptional circumstances and we will work collaboratively with government to ensure these measures protect both landlords and tenants”

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had been under increasing pressure to announce protective measures for private renters amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, it was announced that mortgage holders would be given a three month "holiday" from their payments if they are financially compromised during the outbreak.

This holiday will also now apply to buy-to-let properties.