Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan

By EJ Ward

A veteran trapped in Afghanistan has said Western governments who gave young people in the country hope have now "abandoned them to the wolves".

Former Royal Marine Commando and founder of the Nowzad animal charity Paul Farthing tried to organise his wife's escape via Kabul Airport on Tuesday but said she became "crushed" in the uncontrolled crowd.

Pen told LBC his wife is now safe after a rescue attempt by various governments.

"I've got a staff here of 25 Afghan nationals and I'm not prepared to just abandon them as the West has done."

He told Nick the UK military had "sacrificed so much for 20 years to get the country to this point," and now the West has just "abandoned" it.

After serving in the Afghan province of Helmand in the mid-2000s, Mr Farthing, known as Pen, set up the sanctuary which has been rescuing stray dogs, cats and other animals for 15 years.

He has urged the British Government to help his staff, their dependants and the animals leave Afghanistan under a campaign called Operation Ark, which aims to fundraise £200,000.

The veteran said he will not leave the country without the 71 refugees.

A team of 24 Afghan nationals treat and look after 140 dogs and more than 40 cats at Nowzad.

Mr Farthing detailed his plans to attempt to evacuate the dogs, cats and donkeys his charity cares for.

He called on Boris Johnson and British MPs to "do the right thing," he said Afghanistan had been "completely destroyed."

"We gave them hope and aspirations for the future and we just let them down."