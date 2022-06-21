Ex-police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty

Oliver Dines - who had been serving as a police constable at West Mercia Police - has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A former police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty.

Oliver Dines was a serving police constable at West Mercia Police at the time of the alleged incidents.

The 31-year-old is accused of two counts of sexual assault by touching following a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He is alleged to have committed the crimes in October and November 2020.

The IOPC said the charges relate to two women he met through the course of his duties.

The watchdog began its investigation in December 2020 following a referral by Dines' force, concerning his alleged conduct.

He will appear at Hereford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.