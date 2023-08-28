Exact date 10-day heatwave to hit UK after washout Bank Holiday weekend

28 August 2023, 07:42

We may be in for a warmer-than-average September
We may be in for a warmer-than-average September. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

It has felt like one of the wettest summers in recent memory, with the sun only rearing its head in periodic spells.

The UK got closest to a summer heatwave during the middle of August, but many parts of the UK were hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms once again over Bank Holiday weekend.

In the UK, summer will end on September 23, so it might not be a total washout just yet.

Weather maps produced by WXCharts shows the UK could be hotter than Barcelona between September 2 and September 6, kicking off a mini heatwave.

Meanwhile, on Monday, September 11, temperatures could soar to 26C, meaning the mini-heatwave could last as long as 10 days, according to NetWeather.

It will peak around that level on the south coast and Norfolk, with similar temperatures to be felt in the north of England.

What does the Met Office say?

The UK could be basking in the sun for large parts of September
The UK could be basking in the sun for large parts of September. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, temperatures are likely to remain near average during the first 10 days of the month, increasing slightly as sunshine increases.

Its long range forecast reads: "Further ahead, although uncertainty increases, generally changeable conditions may resume, with northern and western areas most prone to this, while southern and eastern areas are more favoured to hold onto some drier, brighter spells."

During the second half of the month, there is also a chance of a high pressure system coming to the UK, bring warm and sunny weather.

Though the UK faces the threat of being affected by the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season, the Met Office says "on balance temperatures are more likely to trend above the seasonal average".

