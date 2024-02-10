Exact date Brits will be drenched by a deluge of rain as weekend is washed-out

10 February 2024, 18:23 | Updated: 10 February 2024, 18:28

Brits will be drenched by persistent rain as the weekend turns into a wash-out for the UK with 10-15mm expected in 24 hours.
Brits will be drenched by persistent rain as the weekend turns into a wash-out for the UK with 10-15mm expected in 24 hours. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Brits will be drenched by persistent rain as the weekend turns into a wash-out for the UK with 10-15mm expected in 24 hours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, covering the East Midlands, East of England, North East England Yorkshire and Humber from Saturday at 7pm through to Sunday noon.

It brings the chance of flooding and transport disruption as "many areas will see 10-15 mm of rain, with the wettest spots seeing 25-30 mm," according to the forecaster.

The Environment Agency had issued 76 flood warnings and 266 flood alerts by Saturday afternoon.

Cold and Rain In London
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, covering the East Midlands, East of England, North East England Yorkshire and Humber from Saturday at 7pm through to Sunday noon. Picture: Getty

The rain, which may become persistent and at times heavy across eastern parts of England during Saturday evening, should clear from the south of the warning area by dawn on Sunday and from north-east England by early afternoon.

Flooding and travel disruption could also be on the cards for South West England where there is also a yellow rain warning in place from Saturday at 6pm through to Sunday at 6am.

Residents have been warned they may face heavy showers.

The warning states: "The showers may form into narrow lines where there is the possibility of 15-20mm of rain falling within two to three hours and 20-30mm through the period of the warning.

"Given already saturated ground, this may lead to surface water flooding in places."

Cold and Rain In London
The rain, which may become persistent and at times heavy across eastern parts of England during Saturday evening, should clear from the south of the warning area by dawn on Sunday and from north-east England by early afternoon. Picture: Getty

In an online forecast, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "With the showers in the South West and this rain moving into eastern England and eastern Scotland, there could be some localised disruption considering it has been so wet recently and this is just adding further rainfall on top of that."

Clearer spells will allow fog to develop throughout the night fairly rapidly.

He added there could be a touch of frost in a few locations in some rural spots but most towns and cities will be holding up above freezing for the night.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be around 7C-11C, which is to be expected at this time of year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hungary protest

Protesters oppose annual far-right event in Hungary

Plane crash site

Probe after two die as private jet crashes onto major road in Florida

Katalin Novak

Hungarian President resigns over pardon for man convicted of hiding child abuse

Fire storm in Kharkiv

Seven killed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city

Joe Biden

Biden and allies fight back against special counsel’s claims about his memory

Rafah damage

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah as Netanyahu signals invasion

Drone attack

Israeli drone strike on Lebanese port city kills two

Zoe Hawes died in a crash on the M25

Mum-of-eight dies in horror M25 crash while on way to 40th birthday holiday as tributes pour in for 'beautiful nana'

Russia Ukraine War

Deaths after Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Officials probe why private jet crashed onto Florida highway and killed two

Hunters Way, Uckfield

Woman charged with double attempted murder after two children 'poisoned' at home in Sussex

The Met Office has issued warnings for rain.

Weekend washout: Heavy showers to sweep the UK as Met Office issues flood warning

Israel Palestinians

31 Palestinians killed in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion ‘inevitable’

Kate has left Windsor for half-term with the children.

Kate Middleton 'on the mend' as she leaves Windsor for first time since operation 'to visit King Charles' with children

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Chelmsford.

Man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

Lunar New Years Day Photo Gallery

In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has said hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts

Hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts, says Rishi Sunak as he vows to fight back against Tory rebels
Pakistan Elections

Pakistan hits back at election criticism and insists phone curbs were necessary

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Specialist police unit begins search of River Thames in hunt for Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi
Sadiq Khan has called on the government not to ‘wash its hands’ of issues around post-Brexit red tape

Sadiq Khan calls on ministers to prevent post-Brexit border checks set to cause Eurostar travel chaos
Koreas Tensions

UN experts investigate alleged North Korean cyberattacks valued in the billions

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Two dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate

Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory.

'It's politically motivated': Vice-President defends Joe Biden amid age concerns after report criticises his memory
King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness.

King and Fergie 'bond over battles with cancer' as Charles and Andrew's ex both fight the disease
California Earthquake

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday.

No resolution on Christian Horner's Red Bull future after Geri Halliwell's husband faced grilling days before F1 launch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'
Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit