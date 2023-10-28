Exact date temperatures to 'plunge to -6C in polar blast' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

28 October 2023, 16:31

Brits are in for a cold November
Brits are in for a cold November. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued its verdict on whether temperatures could drop to -6C in a polar blast next month.

Some forecasts have shown temperatures are set to drop next month, with reports of a -17C cold blast coming in from Scandinavia.

It comes as Brits continue to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds, with parts of the UK experiencing flash flooding over the last week.

One weather forecast has predicted it will hit -6C as soon as we enter November.

What does the Met Office say?

Could it really snow next month?
Could it really snow next month? Picture: Alamy

Graham Madge, a spokesman for the weather office, said Brits can expect more rain and strong winds in the next few weeks, but snow is unlikely.

“For the remainder of October and into November we expect the Atlantic to continue to be a driving force in the forecast. Typically, this suggests a period of unsettled weather with potential for bouts of wind and rain," he told the Express.

"In between these spells, it is always possible for a calmer period where slightly cooler conditions can get a brief hold, bringing overnight frosts or lower-than-average temperatures.

"However, there isn’t anything in the forecast which suggests a prolonged or much-colder than normal period of weather before early November."

Read More: Travel chaos as Storm Babet causes severe floods and Scotland gets rare red weather alert after three killed

Read More: Met Office issues fresh amber weather warning as UK to be battered by rain once again after Storm Babet

Thundery heavy showers and strong winds over the weekend have caused flooding to already soaked parts of the UK, forecasters have warned.

Areas in London and the south of England, the Highlands and north east of Scotland and Northern Ireland are all set to be lashed over the next few days.

Flooding In Tewkesbury As The River Severn Remains High
Flooding In Tewkesbury As The River Severn Remains High. Picture: Getty

The worst affected regions could see 70mph gusts or up to nearly four inches of rain, leading to possible flooding, travel delays and power cuts.

It comes after areas across Scotland and north-east England were battered with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.

