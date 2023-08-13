Exact date UK to be battered by heavy rain before temperatures soar to past 30C

13 August 2023, 12:11

The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain this week
The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain this week. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to be hit with heavy rain yet again this week, before being bathed in glorious sunshine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The downpour will last from midday on Sunday until 9pm on Monday, covering much of the north of England and most of Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area, with stormy weather forecast.

"Homes and businesses could also be flooded, causing damage to some buildings", according to the Met Office.

Some power outages are possible, along with delays to trains and buses.

Read more: Exact date it will hit 32C as Met Office predicts UK will be hotter than LA next week

Read more: A brief taste of summer: Brits to bask in 29C heat blast - but Met Office warns rain will return

Rain is set to continue after a wet couple of months
Rain is set to continue after a wet couple of months. Picture: Alamy

But the rain will soon break, as warm tropical air could make parts of the UK hotter than California at the end of next week with temperatures set to soar past 30C.

High pressure set to build from the middle of the week means south-east England could reach 32C on Friday, according to the Met Office - higher than the 26C predicted for Los Angeles.

"We are looking at the possibility of reaching the low 30s later in the week, most likely on Friday, probably in and around London, running into East Anglia and other parts of the South and East.

"We've got low pressure dominating at the moment, that will eventually give way to another area of heavy rain and cloud which will move up from the South and West into Monday, which will be a miserable and wet day across England and Wales.

Shoppers in the rain
Shoppers in the rain. Picture: Alamy

"Beyond that, there are tentative signs of an improvement, gradually losing that showery signal during Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will start to climb.

"We've got high pressure building from the middle of the week and that will tap into some tropical continental air, which will draw up some very warm, locally hot air that will allow temperatures to climb steadily.

"By the time we get into Friday and maybe into Saturday we stand a chance of breaking into the 30s."

But the sun is set to come back towards the end of the week
But the sun is set to come back towards the end of the week. Picture: Alamy

Temperatures may also climb in other parts of the country on Friday, with much of England and Wales to surpass 25C, while Scotland and Northern Ireland could reach the low-to-mid 20s.

Many areas will be dry with sunny spells during the warm period, according to the Met Office, but there may be outbreaks of thundery showers.

Mr Stroud said the heat will be short-lived as low pressure will move back in, making next weekend more unsettled.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hospitalised on holiday after overdosing on cold sore tablets

Burnt areas in Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island

Maui fire death toll rises to 93 as officials warn scale of losses not yet known

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 93, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

James Hutchinson is being held in a notorious Abu Dhabi prison

British veteran held in Abu Dhabi 'Dante's Inferno' prison cannot leave until he pays £170k in 'blood money'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

Kemi Badenoch has said there should be no new public buildings with gender-neutral toilets

No gender neutral toilets in new public buildings, as minister demand separate loos for men and women

Labour has dropped plans for Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer scraps plans for UK-wide Ulez rollouts after Sadiq Khan's clean air measure blamed for by-election loss

Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened

Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

(L to R) Fantasticks writer Tom Jones, producer Lore Noto and composer Harvey Schmidt

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Ministers face more pressure to stop dangerous Channel crossings after at least six migrants die as boat sinks

There are plans to hire out more migrant barges

Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm

One man 'went for a smoke' before doing a runner, the restaurateur claimed

Pair 'flee Indian restaurant without paying £63 bill' after one 'went for a smoke'

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig

Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Investigation launched into claims mountaineers climbed over dying porter as they raced up summit of K2

Latest News

See more Latest News

Susannah Boddie, 27, hit her head on the bike path alongside Lake Garda

British woman killed in horror bike crash in Italy named as govt scientist - as tributes pour in for 'kindest' daughter
Perseid meteor shower to light up night sky

Perseid meteor shower to light up UK sky tonight - here's what you need to know

At least six people have died in the Channel

Hunt continues for two missing migrants following death of six Afghan men in English Channel
Holly Willoughby's future as ITV This Morning's host has been laid out

Holly Willoughby's This Morning future revealed as new presenters confirmed after Phillip Schofield controversy
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, left, and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, climbed the world’s 14 tallest mountains in record time

Record-breaking K2 feat dogged by claims climbers left porter to die

At least 80 people have died in devastating Hawaii wildfires

Harrowing moment Maui residents jump into the sea to save themselves from raging wildfires

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

South-east England will be hotter than LA next week, the Met Office says

Exact date it will hit 32C as Met Office predicts UK will be hotter than LA next week

Tom Brady in Small Heath

Tom Brady surprises Birmingham City fans as NFL legend shows up at local boozer before first game of the season
An IS soldier

IS says it was behind ambush that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit