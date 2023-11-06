Exact date four more storms to tear through UK just days after Storm Ciarán wreaked havoc

6 November 2023, 11:23 | Updated: 6 November 2023, 11:25

The UK is set for more wild weather after Storm Ciarán last week.
The UK is set for more wild weather after Storm Ciarán last week. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Parts of the UK were hit by 100mph gusts of wind in Storm Ciarán last week - now Brits must brace for the arrival of four more bouts of wild weather.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Roofs were torn off the top of houses and trampolines were blown onto railway lines, with mass cancellations occurring across the UK during last week’s storm.

Recovery operations have been carried out across the worst hit areas from the storm, including the Channel Islands, as well as areas along the south coast.

Now four more fronts of stormy weather are set to arrive, bringing winds of up to 70mph.

Read more: Exact date that Brits will face 'Arctic blast' of snow and rain after Storm Ciarán heaped misery on the UK

Read more: Trail of destruction: 127k homes left without power as tornado sparked by 104mph winds hits UK during Storm Ciaran

It comes after Storm Ciarán wreaked havoc on the UK last week.
It comes after Storm Ciarán wreaked havoc on the UK last week. Picture: Alamy

According to WXCharts, torrential rain is expected to hit on Friday November 10, with four separate bouts of the adverse conditions hitting in just 48 hours.

The strong winds and rain are anticipated to arrive just before Remembrance day, which means its arrival could lead to trouble for Sunday’s services.

As much as 10mm of rain per hour is expected in some parts of the UK until Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, parts of Scotland could be on track to see some snow.

Some 36 flood warnings remained in place across the UK on Sunday, alongside 146 flood alerts.

Meanwhile, more than 13,000 homes in Surrey have been left without water due to the impact of the storm on a Thames Water treatment centre.

Torrential rain could hit Remembrance day.
Torrential rain could hit Remembrance day. Picture: Alamy

What does the Met Office say?

According to the Met Office, the UK has another “unsettled” week ahead with wet and windy conditions.

Its long-range forecast for the period November 10–19 reads: “Remaining predominantly unsettled through this period. Low pressure is likely to slowly track east across northern areas of the UK at the end of the coming week, bringing further rain or showers to many areas.

“There is also the potential for some further windy weather at times, both from the low tracking across northern UK, but also from a secondary low that may run past southern areas at the very start of this period.

“By mid month, the most unsettled conditions are likely to transfer further north, with areas further south perhaps having some drier spells of weather at times. Within these drier spells, some overnight frost and fog is possible, but possibly becoming relatively mild by day.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gaza

Gaza health ministry says Palestinian death toll is greater than 10,000

The London 7/7 terror attacks have been recreated for a Disney+ drama

Fury as Disney recreates London 7/7 terror attack for new TV drama - including Number 30 bus explosion

Two activists were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Just Stop Oil activists smash National Gallery painting famously targeted by suffragette in 1914, as two arrested

Nepal Earthquake

Aid trickles in to Nepal after 157 killed in earthquake

Breaking
Police made multiple arrests as Just Stop Oil targeted Whitehall and the Cenotaph

Just Stop Oil shut down Whitehall: At least 40 arrested as police drag protesters to the Cenotaph 'for their own safety'

Rishi Sunak has refused to criticise the Home Secretary's claim that rough sleeping is sometimes a "lifestyle choice" but stopped short of repeating her comments.

Rishi Sunak refuses to criticise Braverman over homeless 'lifestyle choices' as minister distances herself from comments

Biden

Train enthusiast Joe Biden commits federal funds to rail network

Rishi Sunak says police have the ‘absolute and total’ support of ministers

Rishi Sunak says police have ‘absolute and total’ support ahead of pro-Palestinian protest planned for Armistice Day

China Australia

Australian PM visits China in bid to improved strained relations

Vatican Pope

Ailing Pope Francis meets rabbis to denounce antisemitism

Russia Ukraine War

Russian strike claims 19 lives in attack on Ukraine military awards ceremony

Juan Jumalon was shot dead at his home

Radio presenter shot dead inside his home studio in the Philippines in attack live streamed on Facebook

Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken struggles for support in efforts to help civilians in Gaza

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

Alessandra Sorcinelli claims she was told she could remain in the property in perpetuity

Silvio Berlusconi’s heirs in legal fight to cut off bunga-bunga showgirls

Antarctica

Man accused of assaulting woman in Antarctica ‘sent to icefield with students’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Gaza City encircled as Israel splits territory into two

Emily Hand (l) and her father Thomas (r)

Girl whose father said 'it was a blessing' she was killed not abducted by Hamas 'is alive and held hostage'
The stuntman and his children were involved in a fatal car crash on October 31.

‘Avengers’ stuntman, 41, killed alongside his children in horror Halloween crash as family pay tribute
Election

Abortion tops agenda in US polls a year before presidential contest

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

The man fell into the River Ouse and was eventually rescued

Onlookers failed to help drowning man 'and took selfies' after he fell into deep river in Yorkshire
Eight officers were injured during the 'serious disturbances'.

Eight cops injured in Bonfire Night of ‘violence’ as officers petrol-bombed amid clash with youths
The former top Met cop says he thinks the march will be allowed to go ahead

Met 'won't bow to political pressure' over pro-Palestine Armistice Day protest, ex top cop says, amid calls to cancel
Scouts abuse survivors are calling on the charity to make urgent changes to protect children from predators

Scouts urged to make urgent changes to protect children from predators

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan and Harry attended a Katy Perry concert in Vegas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Katy Perry's Las Vegas concert - despite 'grudge' over wedding dress comment
Meghan Markle 'wanted to move into Windsor Castle'

Meghan 'wanted to live in Windsor Castle' after marrying Harry but was 'turned down' as Queen felt it 'inappropriate'
William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit