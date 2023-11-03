Trail of destruction: 127k homes left without power as tornado sparked by 104mph winds hits UK during Storm Ciaran

3 November 2023, 00:15 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 00:19

Much of the UK felt the impact of Storm Ciaran on Thursday
Much of the UK felt the impact of Storm Ciaran on Thursday. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Around 127,000 homes were left without power yesterday as a tornado sparked by 104mph winds hit the UK during Storm Ciaran.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Much of the UK was battered by strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday as gusts reached up to 104mph in some parts of the country.

Around 127,000 homes were left without power, with the Channel Islands being the worst hit areas.

Roofs were torn off the top of houses and trampolines were blown onto railway lines, causing mass train cancellations across the UK.

King's Cross in central London was left in chaos on Thursday evening, with a signal failure causing all trains north to be either delayed or cancelled.

It comes as Brits are advised 'not to travel until Sunday' as the disruption arising from Storm Ciaran is expected to last all weekend.

Storm Ciaran Hits The UK
Storm Ciaran Hits The UK. Picture: Getty

As for flights, more than 100 were cancelled in the UK on Thursday, travel journalist Simon Calder told LBC, with more disruption expected today.

"Everything in and out of Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports was cancelled, that's because they decided to close them all because, obviously, the winds were extremely strong," Mr Calder told LBC's Andrew Marr on Thursday.

"That had a knock-on effect on places like Southampton, which is the main hub for the Channel Islands. 

"But actually you've had more cancellations in and out of London Heathrow. On British Airways, 50 flights cancelled, short-haul domestic and European."

Storm Ciaran has also brought disruption to Wales, where at the holiday park in Tenby, families were evacuated and LNER told passengers not to travel by train until Sunday.

Expect travel chaos all weekend
Expect travel chaos all weekend. Picture: Getty
Storm Ciaran has sparked chaos
Storm Ciaran has sparked chaos. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, a major incident was declared for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Jersey as schools shut and commuters faced severe disruption.

Authorities put 79 flood warnings in places across England on Thursday afternoon, and 195 flood alerts, where it is possible. Wales put 13 flood warnings in place, with Scotland flagging seven.

Jersey saw some of the worst of the disruption, with windows smashed and roofs damaged by golf ball-sized hailstones amid gusts of 104mph. Several people have been taken to hospital.

Hundreds of schools in southern England were shut amid the storm, with massive travel disruption on motorways and railways. Southampton Airport and several other airports cancelled flights, while services were also suspended from the Port of Dover.

Read more: Storm Ciaran batters Britain: Major incident declared and schools shut while 7,000 homes lose power as roofs blown off

Buildings in Jersey have been damaged
Buildings in Jersey have been damaged. Picture: Submitted

Several people had to be rescued from cars in flooded roads in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, while a car was washed into the sea in Devon.

Carl Walker, 45, from the Jersey town of St Helier, said no one had expected the storm to be as bad as it had been, adding that it was "like a disaster movie".

Guernsey today.

Posted by Andrew Bellingham on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Mr Walker and his family were woken by were woken by huge hailstorms at midnight, which he said were "marble-sized" and had gelled together to create "golf ball sized lumps of ice".

"We camped out in our living room downstairs with our children because it was just simply too noisy and too frightening to be upstairs in the bedrooms - tiles were lifting, debris was hitting the roof, windows were flexing," he added.

Debris strewn across Jersey's streets as Storm Ciaran rolled in
Debris strewn across Jersey's streets as Storm Ciaran rolled in. Picture: Submitted

"The noise of the wind was just incredible and quite frightening. It was like a scene from a disaster movie."

He added: "The area is scattered with debris, whether it be roof tiles, bits of masonry, large pieces of trees and I think the authorities here are doing what they can to focus on opening up the main roads and help people whose homes have been ruined by (the storm)."

Another Jersey resident, Suzie Phillips, said: "The hailstones were quite a bit heavier and bigger than a golf ball and we've had three windows damaged by them - in my daughter's bedroom, a landing and a bathroom," she said.

Police in Jersey urged people to stay indoors and said they had taken more than 100 calls to 999. Dozens of people were taken to hotels as their homes were damaged. One video showed cars smashed amid uprooted trees and debris.

Roofs in Jersey have been damaged by the storm
Roofs in Jersey have been damaged by the storm. Picture: Submitted

UK Power Networks worked overnight on Wednesday to restore more than 16,500 power supplies across the south-east. But about 7,000 homes were cut off from power in Cornwall, a local councillor said, as gusts of more than 100mph hit the south-west,

A severe amber weather warning for wind was put in place from 3am on the southwest coastline, covering Plymouth and Exeter, running until 11am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a separate weather warning for wind, covering the southern and southeastern coastline, was given for Portsmouth, Brighton and Canterbury.

Huge waves batter Folkestone as Storm Ciaran hit
Huge waves batter Folkestone as Storm Ciaran hit. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, a rain warning covering the north-east coast from Hull up to Aberdeen is set to last until 6am on Friday.

The storm has caused major travel disruption across much of southern England.

On the roads, extra tankers have been deployed to clear excess surface water in Kent, and crews have removed ‘several’ fallen trees on the roads.

Elsewhere, flooding has caused problems on the M23 near Crawley near Gatwick, and workers have been carrying out emergency repairs on the A29 in Bognor Regis, which have closed the road.

Structures in Jersey have been badly damaged
Structures in Jersey have been badly damaged. Picture: Submitted

Emergency services workers have had to rescue people from cars stuck in flooded roads across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

One man had to be taken to hospital after his car went 150ft down an embankment, when he lost control after ploughing through a four-foot-deep puddle on the A303 in Hampshire. Sixteen firefighters needed 45 minutes to rescue him from his vehicle.

An unattended car was washed into the sea in Sidmouth, in Devon.

Somerset Council's highways teams responded to more than 100 incidents, about 30 of which involved fallen or hazardous trees. Many of the rest were flood-related issues.

Sidmouth Town Council
Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Two buses were struck by debris in Capel-le-Ferne in Kent, with local services disrupted. No-one was injured.

Southern Rail urged commuters to work from home while Southeastern said passengers should not travel in and out of London before 9am while they check for fallen trees and debris on the line.

Ciaran has hit Bournemouth
Ciaran has hit Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

Services have been suspended on parts of the Southeastern network between Canterbury and Dover because of a fallen tree, and a landslide has meant that Southern services between Redhill and Tonbridge have also had to be suspended.

South Western Railway is also running a reduced service between Weymouth and Bournemouth due to earlier flooding. A trampoline was blown onto the line in Hastings, causing further disruption.

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators said: "Our colleagues will be working extremely hard over the coming days to keep passengers on the move but also to keep them safe during this bad weather.

"We will be working closely with Network Rail to understand the impact on the rail network, and we are encouraging passengers to check their journey before travelling."

Storm Ciaran caused heavy disruption to travel on Thursday
Storm Ciaran caused heavy disruption to travel on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Network Rail said: “Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in some areas could affect journeys across Wales, the south of England and the Midlands on Thursday, and across the northeast of England and central and eastern Scotland on Thursday and Friday.

“Owing to the adverse weather conditions, passengers should allow extra time for their journeys and check before travelling as services may be disrupted.”

Heathrow, Gatwick, Southampton, Manchester, Bristol and other airports have had to cancel and delay some flights because of the weather.

British Airways has grounded 30 domestic and European flights, which includes two trips to Amsterdam, two to Belfast and two to Paris.

Waves crashing in Dover
Waves crashing in Dover. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines told passengers: “Due to the expected weather conditions at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the runway capacity has been reduced on Thursday 2 November.

"As a result, some of our flights have been cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

P&O cancelled ferry services between Dover and Calais, although traffic can now access the port after it was closed earlier.

Dozens of schools across southern England have also had to close because of the storm, with lessons taking place online instead.

Waves crash over Dover harbour wall
Waves crash over Dover harbour wall. Picture: Alamy

Officials were forced to close off Brighton city centre because of an unsafe building, while some people are reporting that tap water in Bournemouth and Christchurch is discoloured.

Bournemouth and Boscombe piers have also been forced to close, while the promenade in Bournemouth is covered with sand and debris.

Elsewhere, rivers in Dorset and Devon burst their banks amid torrential downpours.

Natural Resources Wales said Kiln Park caravan park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, has already suffered flooding and the owners have asked guests to leave the site.

There was a severe flood warning in force for the River Ritec at Tenby.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.

People in several areas across southern England have been warned to stay home because of the weather in order to keep safe.

But Age UK said vulnerable people need "extra support" in storms like Ciaran.

The charity's director Caroline Abrahams said: "We need to do more in advance and when disasters hit to safeguard older people."

This general view shows a fallen tree across a vehicle on a street of Le Touquet, northern France
This general view shows a fallen tree across a vehicle on a street of Le Touquet, northern France. Picture: Getty
Trucks queue at Dover docks
Trucks queue at Dover docks. Picture: Getty
A car drives along a flooded road in Romsey, southern England
A car drives along a flooded road in Romsey, southern England. Picture: Getty
People are rescued from their holiday chalets by fire and rescue at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park in Burton Bradstock, Dorset
People are rescued from their holiday chalets by fire and rescue at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park in Burton Bradstock, Dorset. Picture: Getty
It comes just weeks after Britain was battered by Storm Babet
It comes just weeks after Britain was battered by Storm Babet. Picture: Alamy

It comes less than two weeks after the UK was battered by Storm Babet, which also brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK.

At least seven people are thought to have died in the storm, which caused the evacuation of an entire town in Scotland.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Appears In Court For Bail Hearing Ahead Of His October Trial

'Crypto King' Sam Bankman-Fried faces 110 years in prison after being found guilty of $8bn FTX fraud

FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

British nationals left via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday and Thursday

British nationals escape Gaza via Rafah crossing for second day in a row amid reports Brits turned away at border

Bobby Welch died at his home last week

Bobby Welch dead: Last member of the Great Train Robbery gang dies 60 years after £2.6m Royal Mail swipe

Couple walk past Apple store

Apple suffers full year of declining revenues for first time since 2019

Mike Johnson

US politicians approve £12bn aid for Israel but link it to government cuts

Diaz's father has been abducted as the player urged protesters to march for his release

Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father 'captured by rebels', Colombian government says

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis

Former gang leader denies playing part in killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Las Vegas Strip blocked

Las Vegas hotel workers threaten strike which could impact Formula One weekend

Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk

Artificial friends, deadly robots and no more work: Sunak hails 'landmark' agreement as PM meets with Musk over AI

Palestine protesters have been marching for several weeks

Palestine supporters to take to streets on Armistice Day, but organisers say they will not protest near Cenotaph

Sam Bankman-Fried with security guards

Jury begin deliberating whether FTX founder is guilty of stealing billions

Israel has 'encircled' Gaza City

Israel encircles Gaza City as UN says four school shelters damaged in blasts with 'at least 20 killed'

Eric Trump

Eric Trump tells fraud trial he had no knowledge of father’s financial affairs

Storm Ciaran has caused heavy disruption across the UK.

'Do not travel until Sunday': Travel chaos expected to last all weekend as Storm Ciaran roars in with 104mph winds

William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin

US imposes new sanctions on companies believed linked to Russian war effort

Hamas are said to have burned babies alive

'Hamas roasted babies in ovens', says Israel emergency services worker who saw aftermath of massacre
Tyre Nichols

Former policeman changes plea to guilty over killing of Tyre Nichols

The outtake showed Christmas hats in the colours of Palestine's flag.

M&S Christmas ad star Tan France defends 'insensitive' use of 'Palestinian flag' colours after backlash
James Bond hitching a lift on an Edinburgh bus.

I spy... Scotland's MSPs to get espionage training

Alicia Navarro has turned up at a police station after going missing four years ago

Missing teenager Alicia Navarro, 19, reunited with her mother after vanishing in Arizona aged 14
Rishi Sunak

AI should be seen as a 'co-pilot', not a technology that will take everyone's jobs, Rishi Sunak says
Smoke bomb in Albania parliament

Opposition politicians throw firecrackers and chairs in parliament protest

Li Keqiang funeral bus

Hundreds gather to pay tribute as former Chinese premier is laid to rest

A 'kilonova' could have the potential to wipe out humanity.

Will this wipe out humanity? Rare space explosion has potential to destroy life for ‘thousands of years’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit