Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Storm Ciaran batters Britain: Major incident declared and schools shut while 7,000 homes lose power as roofs blown off
2 November 2023, 08:00 | Updated: 2 November 2023, 08:26
A major incident has been declared in southern England amid "danger to life" warnings as Storm Ciaran rolls in.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
About 7,000 homes were cut off from power in Cornwall, a local councillor said, as gusts of more than 100mph hit the south-west.
The major incident was declared for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Jersey as schools shut and commuters faced severe disruption, with commuters in the south being urged not to travel on Thursday.
A severe amber weather warning for wind was put in place from 3am on the southwest coastline, covering Plymouth and Exeter, running until 11am.
Meanwhile, a separate weather warning for wind, covering the southern and southeastern coastline, was given for Portsmouth, Brighton and Canterbury.
Police in Jersey said they had taken more than 100 calls to 999 as winds reached more than 100mph and they urged people to stay indoors.
Dozens of people were taken to hotels as their homes were damaged as their roofs were blown off and windows were smashed and three-inch hailstorms pounded the island.
The Met Office has warned that "very strong winds" are expected to cause disruption to travel in the UK, leading to train and flight cancellations, as well as structural damage to buildings.
Southern Rail urged commuters to work from home while Southeastern said passengers should not travel in and out of London before 9am while they check for fallen trees and debris on the line.
Other train operators warned of delays and cancellations.
A spokesperson on behalf of train operators said: "Our colleagues will be working extremely hard over the coming days to keep passengers on the move but also to keep them safe during this bad weather.
"We will be working closely with Network Rail to understand the impact on the rail network, and we are encouraging passengers to check their journey before travelling."
Yellow weather warnings for rain will also be in place in most of the country throughout Thursday, covering the south of England, London, parts of the Midlands, the northeast of England, Scotland and Wales.
Hundreds of schools have closed due to the storm, primarily in Cornwall, Devon and Southampton.
It comes less than two weeks after the UK was battered by Storm Babet, which also brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK.
At least seven people are thought to have died in the storm, which caused the evacuation of an entire town in Scotland.
As for Storm Ciaran, gusts of wind of up to 100mph could be felt in some areas, while other areas are at risk of flooding due to heavy rain.
☔ A wet start to Thursday for many with outbreaks of heavy rain across the UK due to #StormCiarán ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 1, 2023
🌬️ Windy with severe gales likely along southern coasts⚠️
🌤️ Best of the drier and brighter weather in Northern Ireland and western Scotland pic.twitter.com/918HUHF4xR
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said winds of up to 90mph could hit some parts of the UK.
“Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland," he said.
"This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground," Mr Almond continued.
"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so."
Read More: Scramble for supplies with supermarket shelves left bare as people stock up ahead of arrival of Storm Ciarán
Read More: Storm Ciarán: How will flights and trains be affected as it makes landfall
Flights are also being cancelled in the UK due to the incoming storm.
British Airways has grounded 30 domestic and European flights, which includes two trips to Amsterdam, two to Belfast and two to Paris.
Meanwhile, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines told passengers: “Due to the expected weather conditions at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the runway capacity has been reduced on Thursday 2 November.
"As a result, some of our flights have been cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience.”
Train cancellations are also expected across the UK.
Network Rail said: “Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in some areas could affect journeys across Wales, the south of England and the Midlands on Thursday, and across the northeast of England and central and eastern Scotland on Thursday and Friday.
“Owing to the adverse weather conditions, passengers should allow extra time for their journeys and check before travelling as services may be disrupted.”
Full list of schools closed due to Storm Ciaran:
Cornwall
Altarnun Primary School
Camborne School and International Science Academy
Egloskerry SchoolLaunceston Primary School
Marazion School (opening late 10am)
Mousehole School (opening late 9am)
Newlyn School (opening late 9.30am)
Penwith Alternative Provision Academy
St Levan Primary School (opening late 10am)
Stratton Primary School (opening late 10.30-11am)
The Roseland Academy (opening late 10am)
Devon
Plymtree Church Of England Primary School
Woodbury Church Of England Primary School
Southbrook SchoolSt Helen's Church of England School
Pilton Community College
Uplowman Church Of England Primary School
Halberton Primary School
Hatherleigh Community Primary School
Lady Seaward's Church of England Primary School
The Topsham School
Clyst Vale Community College
Doddiscombsleigh Primary School
Ashburton Primary School
Brixington Primary Academy
Kenton Primary School
Kenn Church Of England Primary School
Cullompton Community College
Tiverton High School
South Dartmoor Community College
South Molton Community College
Tavistock Primary & Nursery School
Stokenham Area Primary School
Aveton Gifford CofE Primary School
Castle Primary School
Exbourne Church Of England Primary School
Chagford Church Of England Primary School
South Tawton Primary School
Chudleigh Knighton Church Of England Primary School
Uffculme Primary SchoolBere Alston Primary Academy
Great Torrington School
North Tawton Community Primary School and Nursery
Northlew And Ashbury Parochial Church Of England Primary School
Bridgerule Church Of England Primary School
Milton Abbot School
Hazeldown School
Boasley Cross Community Primary School
Tidcombe Primary School
St James Church of England Primary and Nursery School
Bowhill Primary School
Tipton St John Church Of England Primary School
Okehampton Primary School and Foundation UnitColyton Primary Academy
St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Brixton
Littleham Church of England Primary School
Ashwater Primary School
Bideford College
Halwill Community Primary School
Kings Nympton Community Primary School
Uffculme School
Woodbury Salterton Church Of England Primary School
Farway Church Of England Primary School
Broadhembury Church of England Primary School
Ilfracombe Church Of England Junior School
Winkleigh Primary School
St Michael's Church of England Primary School
Whitchurch Community Primary School
Hawkchurch Church Of England School
The Lampard Community School
Musbury Primary School
Newton Abbot College
Highweek Community Primary and Nursery School
High Bickington Church of England Primary Academy
Branscombe Church Of England Primary School
Lydford Primary School
Highampton Community Primary School
St Catherine's CofE Primary School
Sidmouth Church Of England (VA) Primary School
Black Torrington Church Of England Primary School
Pathfield School
Holsworthy Church Of England Primary School
Bradford Primary School
Cockwood Primary School
Tavistock College
Brayford Academy
Bridestowe Primary School
Teignmouth Community School, Mill Lane
Ipplepen Primary School
Teignmouth Community School, Exeter Road
Feniton Church Of England Primary School
Shaldon Primary School
Witheridge Church Of England Primary Academy
St Andrew's Church of England Primary School
Kingsbridge Community Primary School
Holsworthy Community College
St Thomas Primary School
Alphington Primary School
Mill Water School
Decoy Primary School (partial closure)
Beaford Community Primary & Nursery School
Southampton
Compass School
Fairisle Junior School
St Denys Primary School
Bitterne Park School
Oasis Academy Mayfield
Portswood Primary School
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School
Cantell School
Maytree Nursery and Infants School
Woolston Infant School
Itchen Sixth Form College
St Mary's Primary School
St John's Primary and Nursery School
Weston Shore Infant School
Newlands Primary School
Bassett Green Primary School
Redbridge Primary School
Holy Family Catholic Primary School
Bitterne CE Primary School
Mansel Park Primary School
Bitterne Park Primary School
Sinclair Primary and Nursery School
Bitterne Manor Primary School
Sholing Junior School
Tanners Brook Primary School
Mansbridge Primary School
Shirley Infant School
Shirley Junior School
Harefield Primary School
Beechwood Junior School
Oakwood Primary School
Mount Pleasant Junior School
Regents Park Community College
Banister Primary School
Weston Secondary
Moorlands Primary School
Springwell School
Woodlands Community College
St George Catholic College
St Mark's School
Bevois Town Primary School
The Cedar School
St Anne's Catholic School
Nursling Church of England Primary School
Rownhams St John’s CE Primary School
Mason Moor Primary School
Vermont School