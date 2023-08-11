Here comes the rain: Exact day UK will be battered by thunderstorms after 'brief taste of summer'

By Kieran Kelly

Much of the UK was treated to the hottest day since early July on Thursday, with temperatures soaring towards 29C.

As LBC reported yesterday, the rise in temperatures and return of sunshine was only a "brief taste of summer", with normal service resumed from this weekend.

Friday will see a mix of sunshine and showers in a number of areas. As for the rest of the weekend, temperatures are likely to plummet into the mid-teens.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “Bands of showers likely to cross through England and Wales as well.

"The showers may form into bands which is something we need to keep an eye on because some places may see shower after shower and others may stay dry.”

He added: “Temperatures back by Saturday closer to where they have been for much of July and early August, in the high teens or low 20Cs at best."

“A few showers developing as we go through the day, pretty well scattered though so a decent chance that many places will actually stay dry during Friday with some decent spells of sunshine,” said Mr Deakin.

“When we do see the showers they will tend to zip through on a fairly brisk wind."

As for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week, there will continue be a mix of sunshine and showers.

These could turn heavy and thundery at times on Sunday.

The rest of summer is likely to be characterised by continue mixed weather, with unsettled conditions set to last into September.