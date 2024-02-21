Exact time snow could fall tomorrow as Met Office warns of flooding across south-east causing potential travel chaos

21 February 2024, 17:29 | Updated: 21 February 2024, 17:33

Snow in Northumbria, and flooding in Worcestershire on February 8, earlier this month
Snow in Northumbria, and flooding in Worcestershire on February 8, earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Britain is set to be bombarded with a combination of snow, intense rain, and brutal winds tomorrow, as the Met Office warns of potential flooding.

Amid the yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, travel chaos and power cuts could also occur during torrential weather on Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to hit the south-east the hardest, before travelling in a north-easterly direction throughout the day.

Snowfall is also expected to hit at around 5am in some areas - targeting hilly areas in the north of the UK over the coming days.

Snow falls in the West Yorkshire village of Northowram near Halifax, Calderdale, February 8, 2024
Snow falls in the West Yorkshire village of Northowram near Halifax, Calderdale, February 8, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Snow returns: UK to be hit by wintry weather amid freezing temperatures next week - see full list of locations affected

Read More: Heavy downpours to sweep UK as new weather maps show incoming wall of rain

The first yellow weather warning is in place across the south-east coast, warning of wind between 8am tomorrow until 6pm in the evening.

Across Wales and the south-east a rain warning is also in place between 5am and 5pm tomorrow.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall, potentially causing "flooding and disruption in some places," the Met Office warned.

"A band of rain will move east across England during Thursday, likely clearing eastern England by early evening," it said.

"Rain will be heavy at times and perhaps become more prolonged to give 3-6 hours of rain. Most places within the warning area will see 10-15 mm of rainfall, but a few places could see 30-40 mm with this falling onto already saturated ground."

There are currently 194 flood alerts and a further 40 flood warnings across the UK, the latter suggesting that flooding is expected.

It comes after an unseasonably warm February for the UK, warning of even hotter weather as the country soon approaches Spring.

Temperates reached as high as 17C in the Midlands last week, comparably much higher than in Malan at the same time at 13C.

But while spring is not too far away, Brits have been told not to get too excited as colder climates are expected for the rest of February.

