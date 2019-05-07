Schools To Be Held Responsible For Exam Results Of Excluded Pupils

Schools will be held accountable for exam results of expelled pupils. Picture: PA

Schools will be held responsible for the exam results of pupils they exclude under measures introduced following a review.

The measures are in response to a landmark review of exclusions by Edward Timpson.

Mr Timpson said it was important to ensure that no child "slips though the net."

The former Tory MP said that school leaders were expected to make sure all children get a good education, and that those who are not doing this should be held to account.

The review was commissioned by the government to investigate the variation in exclusion rates between pupils from different ethnic groups.

On average about 2,000 pupils are excluded from school each day with 40 being permanently expelled.

A government spokesperson said education authorities would work with education leaders find the best way to implement the changes.

Education Secretary Damien Hinds said there needs to be more support for children who are at risk of exclusion, "taking action before exclusion happens." Mr Hinds said.

"Too many children can fall through the cracks, so I want schools to be accountable for the pupils they exclude, alongside tackling the practice of illegal off-rolling. This is not an easy answer, but it is one that will help the most vulnerable children in our society to fulfil their potential," said the Education Secretary.