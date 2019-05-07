Schools To Be Held Responsible For Exam Results Of Excluded Pupils

7 May 2019, 12:54

Schools will be held accountable for exam results of expelled pupils.
Schools will be held accountable for exam results of expelled pupils. Picture: PA

Schools will be held responsible for the exam results of pupils they exclude under measures introduced following a review.

The measures are in response to a landmark review of exclusions by Edward Timpson.

Mr Timpson said it was important to ensure that no child "slips though the net."

The former Tory MP said that school leaders were expected to make sure all children get a good education, and that those who are not doing this should be held to account.

The review was commissioned by the government to investigate the variation in exclusion rates between pupils from different ethnic groups.

On average about 2,000 pupils are excluded from school each day with 40 being permanently expelled.

A government spokesperson said education authorities would work with education leaders find the best way to implement the changes.

Education Secretary Damien Hinds said there needs to be more support for children who are at risk of exclusion, "taking action before exclusion happens." Mr Hinds said.

"Too many children can fall through the cracks, so I want schools to be accountable for the pupils they exclude, alongside tackling the practice of illegal off-rolling. This is not an easy answer, but it is one that will help the most vulnerable children in our society to fulfil their potential," said the Education Secretary.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Nurse's London marathon record reinstated as 'outdated' uniform rule axed

American Airlines flight attendant fined for being over alcohol limit before take-off

Brexit: Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU should have countered Leave 'lies'

'I love him. He's innocent' - Pamela Anderson visits Julian Assange in prison

British soldier killed by elephant in anti-poaching operation in Malawi

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?