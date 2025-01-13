Experts warn ultra-processed foods may cause worrying change in children’s faces

13 January 2025, 19:04

Ultra-processed foods can leave children with buck teeth, researchers found.
Ultra-processed foods can leave children with buck teeth, researchers found. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Youngsters with a diet high in ultra-processed foods (UPFs) risk being left with dodgy teeth and a shrunk jaw, experts have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Researchers have shone a spotlight on Brits’ unhealthy diets in recent years, with UPFs accounting for nearly 60% of our diets. 

For young people, the figure is even higher, with nearly 70% of adolescent’s caloric intake coming from UPFs.

The foods, which typically have additives one wouldn’t normally find in their kitchen, can range from anything like crisps and sweets to supermarket white bread and flavoured yoghurts.

 A number of studies have linked diets high in UPFs to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. 

But for children, a high UPF can cause some other surprising symptoms too, according to a recent study by researchers from the Catholic University of Valencia.

Read more: A glass of milk a day cuts risk of bowel cancer, study reveals

Read more: SNP slammed for making Scotland a ‘joyless place’ as birthday cakes and sweets to be banned in nurseries

Ultra-processed foods make up a large part of Brits' diets, over half on average.
Ultra-processed foods make up a large part of Brits' diets, over half on average. Picture: Getty

Dr Laura Marques Martinez, an expert in pediatric dentistry and co-author of the study, said: “Chewing plays a crucial role in the proper development of the jaws as it stimulates bone growth, strengthens facial muscles, and promotes proper dental alignment.

“Chewing solid and fibrous foods, such as fruits, vegetables, or natural proteins, exercises the jaw, helping to prevent issues like malocclusion (misalignment of teeth) and deficiencies in the size and shape of dental arches.

“On the other hand, diets based on ultra-processed foods, which are soft and require minimal effort to chew, negatively impact jaw development.”“These foods, by failing to adequately stimulate the maxillofacial muscles and bones, can lead to underdeveloped bone structures and increase the risk of malocclusion and respiratory problems.”The researchers kept tabs on the eating habits, dental structures and skull shapes of 25 three to five-year-olds as part of the study. They found those who consumed softer foods were more likely to have buck teeth lack natural gaps, which are needed between teeth in early childhood to make room for larger teeth when they start growing. 

Professor Tim Spector, a leading British diet expert and founder of the ZOE app, told The Telegraph: “We've been going through this epidemic of jaw shrinkage for a few hundred years but it has really accelerated over the last two decades.

“As a result, we're seeing a huge rise in orthodontic problems in children – a massive use of braces, and far more crooked teeth

Research into the impact of these unhealthy goods has found that the UK's reliance on foods high in sugar, salt, and fat, is having a 'devastating' impact.

A study by the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FOC) report found the UK's estimated spend of £268bn can be explained by three areas: NHS spend (£67.5bn), welfare system (£10.1bn) and social care services (£14.3bn).The finances go towards treating diet-related diseases. 

These include type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and cardiovascular problems.

Meanwhile in May, researchers at Harvard University tracked 115,000 healthy US adults over the course of three decades.

They found a link between eating ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and the risk of dying.The most harmful diets contain high amounts of ready-made processed meat and fish products.

These diets increased the risk of death by 13 per cent. Food in this category includes items like shop-bought sausages, burgers, fish fingers, chicken nuggets and turkey twizzlers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The devastation left by the Palisades Fire

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

b

Energy minister accuses Tory MPs of 'extremist scaremongering' - as he denies UK was close to blackouts during cold snap

Blackwall tunnel Closure signs with white lettering on red background , 'Blackwall Tunnel CLOSED , use an alternative route ' , warning drivers of tunnel closure.

Drivers set to pay 'up to £40 a day' to enter central London, MP warns ahead of Thames crossing charges

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, has backed calls for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

Rotherham MP backs calls for national grooming gang inquiry into 'failings of those in authority'

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti were last seen on January 7

'Extremely worried' family of missing sisters asks for ‘respect’ as search continues

Two men clear up shattered glass

Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Japan

Exclusive
Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, Bangladeshi politician Bobby Hajjaj has said the government must conduct a full investigation into the allegations

Tulip Siddiq investigation must find out if money was ‘looted from a third world country,’ says Bangladeshi politician

Spain is set to impose a tax on foreigners buying property in the country in a blow to British expat hopefuls.

Spain to slap 100% tax on foreign home-buyers in blow to British expat hopefuls

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Oldham Royal Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Formerly known as Oldham and District General Hospital Coldhurst area of Oldha

Man, 37, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of nurse at Oldham Hospital

Keir Starmer has leapt to chancellor Rachel Reeves' defence as pressure grows over market turmoil.

Keir Starmer stresses 'full confidence' in Reeves as PM 'refuses' to say if she'll stay chancellor at next election

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani (Leonardo Bianchi/LaPresse via AP)

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for Benetton adverts, dies aged 82

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfing champion saves drowning woman from ocean

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfer saves drowning woman from ocean

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing after back-to-back defeats.

Tyson Fury says ‘it’s been a blast’ as boxing star announces retirement with cryptic message

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Omar Havana/AP)

EU’s executive branch denies cover-up over the health of its president

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line after prolonged abuse by her ex

Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse
Birthday cakes, sweets and other goods high in sugar, will be banned in Scottish nurseries from this summer.

SNP slammed for making Scotland a ‘joyless place’ as birthday cakes and sweets to be banned in nurseries
Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years

Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years
The comet could be seen in parts of the UK tonight (FILE)

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime comet that could be visible for the first time in 160,000 years tonight
California Wildfires

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note
The pound has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar since November 2023

Britain faces fresh economy blow as pound plunges and Treasury calls for 'ruthless spending cuts'
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces bypass key Ukraine stronghold in bid to cut off its supplies

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she is ending her marriage to Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears to be close

'Progress' made in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump warned 'all hell will break loose' if hostages were not freed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News