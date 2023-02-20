Ambulance strikes: Which trusts are striking today and what areas are affected?

20 February 2023, 10:57

Ambulance staff striking alongside an ambulance
Ambulance staff have scheduled in a number of strike dates for February and March. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Paramedics, drivers and phone operators are just some of the services that will be impacted by the ambulance strikes today.

Ambulance services are carrying out another strike on February 20th as they continue their fight to secure higher wages and better working conditions amidst the cost of living crisis.

With walkouts being organised by several unions across different parts of the UK, many services will see disruption of some sort as the industrial action shows no sign of stopping.

Around 10,000 GMB union members, which will include paramedics, care assistants, emergency call handlers and other ambulance staff members, have confirmed a number of strike days across February and March.

Read more: Heart attack and stroke patients warned ambulance not guaranteed as more than 11,000 workers walk out in fresh strike

Read more: What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

So as we witness another walkout today from ambulance services, here's exactly which trusts are walking out and which areas will be affected.

Ambulance driving with blue light sirens on
Ambulance services including call handlers and paramedics are joining the strike action. Picture: Alamy

Which ambulance trusts are striking today (February 20th)?

Today is one of the biggest strike days as seven services go on strike from GMB members. These include:

East Midlands Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance

South East Coast Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

To add to this, Unite also have a number of trusts striking today, these are in the East Midlands, North East and Wales.

What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

If you are in need of an ambulance, it's advised to still call as there will still be staff answering emergency calls and sending out ambulances to life-threatening and clinically urgent situations.

The ambulance service has broken down calls into four categories, 1, 2, 3 and 4, which will rank your situation in terms of severity.

  • Category 1 calls are classed as the most life-threatening, which includes cardiac arrest or evere allergic reactions. Ambulance services will be sent out to these cases.
  • Category 2 calls are deemed as an 'emergency' call out and includes strokes and major burns. Some trusts have agreed to send out ambulances in this category which are serious but not immediately life-threatening conditions, such as stroke or chest pain.
  • Category 3 calls have been classed as 'urgent' and includes wounds and abdominal pains.
  • Category 4 calls are 'non-urgent' and include illnesses such as diarrhoea, vomiting and urinary infections.

Different areas of the country will be impacted differently so it's important you still call in an emergency. Each service will also be striking for different hours.

If you need urgent medical help, but it is not an emergency, you should still use 111 online or call 111.

When are the next ambulance strike dates?

Ambulance service strikes will continue throughout February and March:

February 22 - Unite members at North West Ambulance service will strike.

February 23 and 24 - Northern Ireland ambulance workers as well as health and social care workers will strike.

March 6 and 20 - GMB members will go on strike again which will impact the following services:

East Midlands Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance

South East Coast Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Unite members from the East Midlands, North East, North West, Wales and West Midlands are also set to strike on these dates.

