August strike dates: Trains, junior doctors and airport walkouts scheduled for this month

28 July 2023, 16:30

August strikes: Trains and doctors continue plans to walk out this month
August strikes: Trains and doctors continue plans to walk out this month. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Who is striking in August? Are their schedules train strikes? Here's all the upcoming industrial action taking place this month.

Trains, the London Underground, doctors, teachers and many more have all staged walkouts for much of 2023 as they fight for better pay, nicer working conditions and the safety of their pensions.

In an attempt to get more money in their salaries to help them survive the cost of living crisis, this year the UK has seen history made as multiple industries stage their biggest strike action.

Train and tube strikes have caused the most disruption as they cancel services for days at a time, school strikes have proven controversial as children miss out on schooling and the NHS faced backlash as they did their biggest walkout in history.

Airport strikes are now too set to cause huge disruption as the summer holidays begin.

Read more: RMT's Mick Lynch says that the union has not met a Government minister since January - dampening hope for end to strikes

Read more: Commuters warned to expect disruption as 20,000 rail workers strike in row over pay

However, despite them all making their wishes very clear, the strike action will still continue into August 2023.

So who is on strike this month? Here's all the dates you need for your diary.

East Anglia train on the tracks
Train companies have warned the strike could go on for years as they fail to meet with rail companies and ministers. Picture: Alamy

When are the trains and tube going on strike in August?

Unions have warned commuters that train strikes could go on for as long as five years as talks between them and rail companies continue to fail to reach an agreement.

Following a string of dates in July, members of Aslef have confirmed strikes in August for:

  • Monday July 31 to Saturday August 5 - six days
  • Monday August 7th to Saturday August 12th - six days

Aslef workers will not be partaking in any overtime during these periods which will cause train delays and cancellations for 16 train operators. They are:

  • Avanti West Coast
  • Chiltern Railways
  • Cross Country
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Greater Anglia
  • GWR
  • GTR Great Northern Thameslink
  • Island Line
  • LNER
  • Northern Trains
  • Southeastern
  • Southern
  • Gatwick Express
  • South Western Railway main line
  • SWR depot drivers
  • TransPennine Express
  • West Midlands Trains.

There are currently no schedules strikes for London Underground.

Junior doctors protesting outside St Thomas' Hospital
Junior doctors are paid £14 an hour and are demanding a 35% pay rise. Picture: Alamy

When are junior doctors striking in August?

Confirming their fifth strike during a pay dispute, junior doctors have confirmed another four-day strike in August.

The walkout will start at 07:00 BST on Friday 11 August and end on 07:00 on Tuesday 15 August.

They want to return to a salary equivalent to what they earned in 2008 - which works out to be a 35% rise, which ministers have previously said is unaffordable.

Gatwick airport with an easyJet flight
Gatwick airport staff have called off August strike action for now. Picture: Alamy

When are the airport strikes in August?

Gatwick airport staff were set to walkout from July 28 to August 1, and from August 4th to 8th which would have caused huge delays and cancellation across various flight operators including easyJet British Airways and Ryanair.

However, these have recently been cancelled as workers for DHL Services Ltd, ASC, and Menzies Aviation have all received and accepted a new pay deal.

They are currently running a ballot to see if workers from GGS are accepting their pay offer. If not, further strike action could happen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The group has sparked fury

Fury as customers ‘walk out’ of American-themed diner in Norfolk without paying £200 bill

Exclusive
Dangerous foreign criminals are being moved into immigration centres, LBC understands

Violent foreign criminals 'moved out of prison early to free up cells' - and into immigration removal centres

Katnis was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall

Pictured: Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run as father pleaded ‘open your eyes’ in final moments

Netherlands Cargo Ship Fire

Salvage crews board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast

The Magaluf security guard has gone viral on social media

'Heroic' security guard praised for giving young group of Brits a 'Spanglish' telling off over 7am Magaluf antics

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces attack recaptured village as ’15 hurt in Ukraine missile strike’

Elliott Lemm (right), Chelsea's boyfriend, was killed in the 70mph smash

Drunk driver laughs off her friends’ terrified cries - moments before killing boyfriend in 70mph crash

Greece Wildfires

Pope urges governments to protect ‘our common home’ after European wildfires

Jeremy Laxton (left) and Jack Addis (right)

Retired Met cops jailed over three-year plot to share 'most depraved' child sexual abuse images

Laszlo Dancs has been jailed for killing Olivia Riley

Drug driver who mowed down best-selling author's step-daughter and three dogs in high-speed crash jailed

Police and a passer-by help after the shooting - in a video posted on social media

Texas man tracks down his stolen car to supermarket car park and shoots thief dead in gunfight

Navarro suddenly reappeared in Montana

Man arrested near police station where teenage girl who vanished for four years suddenly appeared 2,000 miles from home

Biogen headquaters

Biogen to bolster rare disease treatments with £5.4 billion Reata acquisition

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Internet sleuths have been researching the doomed vessel

Titan sub's final fatal journey 'could have been captured on camera' as internet sleuths research doomed vessel

A draw against China would see England reach the last 16

Lionesses on brink of World Cup knockout stages after victory over Denmark

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oli London has revealed he is now living as Ken

Influencer Oli London 'living as Ken' after detransitioning from Barbie look that cost him almost £250k in surgery
Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold up a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, on Thursday

Niger general who led coup asks for support

Two ladies enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine in comparison to two commuters in London rain

August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Sadiq Khan has won his High Court battle

Sadiq Khan slams councils for wasting taxpayers' money on Ulez challenge which could have paid for free school meals
Yeezy shoes made by Adidas

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy trainers after break-up with Ye

Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold up a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger

Military factions ‘wrangling for power’ after coup in Niger

Killer driver Alexander McKellar and his twin Robert who were jailed. (Inset) cyclist Tony Parsons

Man who killed cyclist in hit-and-run 'admitted burying victim in marriage confession' to fiancée
The expansion of Ulez was ruled lawful on Friday

Everything you need to know about Ulez, as Sadiq Khan's plan to expand zone ruled lawful by the High Court
The UK could co-host Euro 2028

Is it coming home? UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 set to be unopposed after rivals pulled out
Ulez has been given the go-ahead to expand this summer following a plan proposed by Sadiq Khan

Ulez expansion rules: Map, start date and whether your vehicle is compliant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit