BBC presenter scandal: What we know and what questions remain unanswered?

11 July 2023, 10:38

Under the lens: The scandal over a top BBC presenter has deepened
Under the lens: The scandal over a top BBC presenter has deepened. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Questions remain after the BBC suspended a male presenter following claims he paid a teenager for sexually explicit pictures.

But what do we know so far and what are the unanswered questions surrounding this scandal?

1) Identities of parties are not known

The mother of the young person originally told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child's phone in which he was "sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear" and she said she was told it was "a picture from some kind of video call".

The family were said to have complained to the BBC on May 19, but allegedly became frustrated that the star remained on air.

BBC News said it does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken to them directly, but a letter denying the claims on behalf of the young person was sent to the broadcaster on Monday by a multinational law firm.

The identity of the BBC presenter has not been reported.

Read more: MPs threaten to name presenter at centre of BBC scandal as parents hit back after youngster 'rubbishes' claims

Read more: Met police 'assessing' information but not investigating after meeting BBC bosses over presenter explicit photo claims

2) Why can't anyone be named?

Questions have been asked why the name of the BBC star has not been published.

Media law experts have explained there was a big change to the way the media approached reporting after Sir Cliff Richard won a privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a 2014 South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, after he was falsely accused of historical sex offences.

This was further entrenched when the Supreme Court, the UK's highest court, ruled that a person being investigated for a crime generally has "a reasonable expectation of privacy".

The landmark Supreme Court judgment related to a breach of privacy claim by a US citizen known only as ZXC, who was the chief executive of a regional division of a company, referred to as X Ltd.

In the first case on the issue considered by the court last year, five justices dismissed an appeal brought by financial organisation Bloomberg over the publication of information about a person under investigation by a legal enforcement body prior to charge.

Over the years, several cases including that of ZXC and Sir Cliff have meant it has become much more difficult for the media to name people before they are charged with a criminal offence for fear of defamation and breaching privacy laws.

Similarly, BBC culture and media editor Katie Razzall has said the story is a "series of claims and counter claims" which have yet to be verified, which deters publishers from identifying the BBC presenter.

She said: "There are these discrepancies and I should point out we don't have access to the full facts. We have seen little, apart from the letter from the lawyer representing the young person involved to the BBC yesterday evening.

"We haven't seen any of The Sun's evidence, any of the bank statements the family say they have and that they have shown the newspaper. As it stands we haven't been able to verify any of this."

3) Could the BBC presenter be named in Parliament?

Parliamentary privilege grants certain legal immunities for Members of both Houses to allow them to perform their duties without interference from outside of the House, the UK Parliament website says.

Members of Parliament could use their parliamentary privilege to unmask the suspended and unnamed BBC presenter without risk of defamation.

MPs have previously named stars protected by the courts, including former Topshop owner Sir Philip Green who was named by former Cabinet minister Lord Hain despite an injunction preventing the Daily Telegraph from identifying the businessman in relation to allegations against him.

Similarly, in 2011 Liberal Democrat MP John Hemming told Parliament that footballer Ryan Giggs had obtained an injunction regarding an allegation.

4) What has the BBC said so far?

The BBC said it treats any allegations "very seriously" and it has "processes in place to proactively deal with them".

On Sunday, the BBC confirmed in a statement that it had suspended a male presenter from all duties and contacted the Metropolitan Police over the allegations.

The statement said: "The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own inquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

"We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended.

"We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC board will continue to be kept up to date."

BBC director-general Tim Davie also said he is "wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent" after several BBC presenters were forced to state publicly they were not the individual in question amid heavy speculation about the identity on social media.

In a note sent to staff, Mr Davie said the corporation takes "all such allegations incredibly seriously".

5) What is next for the BBC?

Mr Davie is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation's annual report, although the controversy will dominate the agenda.

The report, planned before the allegations came out, is an assessment of the BBC's performance over the last 12 months.

It typically reveals the pay remuneration of the corporation's biggest earners, with Mr Davie also expected to answer questions about stars' pay packets.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Iceland Volcano

Tourists urged to stay away from volcanic eruption in Iceland

Rishi Sunak acknowledged fulfilling his pledge to "stop the boats" would not happen "overnight", but said he is "throwing absolutely everything" at fixing the problem.

Rishi Sunak is 'throwing absolutely everything' at stopping migrant boats but warns it won't happen 'overnight'

Stanislav Rzhitsky, 42, was shot in the back and chest while out jogging

Russian sub officer who ordered strikes on Ukraine civilians assassinated out jogging 'after killer tracked him on app'

Mount Everest

Five dead after helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashes in Nepal

South Korea Panda Twins

Giant panda gives birth to twins at South Korean theme park

Australia Afghanistan Veteran

Australian veteran appeals against defamation ruling over killing of Afghans

Sicily and Sardinia are predicted to face the worst of the extreme conditions

'Cerberus' heatwave brings searing temperatures to Europe with Italy set to surpass highs of 45C

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Thousands commemorate victims of Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia

The newly discovered planet is even brighter than Venus, pictured above, the brightest object in the Earth's night sky.

Astronomers discover planet which resembles ‘giant mirror’ in space and is universe’s most reflective natural object

Thailand Road Collapse

Two dead as road collapses in Bangkok

The seven-year-old sank to the bottom of the pool

Shocking moment adults swim past drowning child - as two 'heroic' boys come to his rescue

Britain Glastonbury Music Festival Day Five

Lil Nas X ‘stopped by Oslo police after riding through tunnel on e-scooter’

Aretha-Franklin-Will

Aretha Franklin’s sons clash at trial over ‘will’ found under sofa cushions

Mortgage rates have hit a 15-year high of 6.66%

Mortgage rates soar to highest level for 15 years with average two-year fixed deal hitting 6.66%

Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today.

Desperate hunt for French boy 2, who vanished playing in garden on holiday as police ramp up search efforts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine is set to be offered “Israel-style” security guarantees

Ukraine to be 'offered NATO-lite protection' instead of full membership after US and Germany block request
Nepal Helicopter

Helicopter carrying foreign tourists missing in Nepal

The helicopter went missing near Everest with six people on board

Helicopter with five tourists on board including two men aged 95 and 98 crashes near Mount Everest
Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC scandal says claims are 'rubbish' as parents double down on claims

MPs threaten to name presenter at centre of BBC scandal as parents hit back after youngster 'rubbishes' claims
MPs heard the Home Office is paying for thousands of empty hotel beds reserved for migrants to avoid overcrowding at processing centres

Home Office admits to spending £500,000 a day on empty hotel beds for migrants

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand after the eruption

New Zealand prosecutor alleges tourists were not warned before volcano eruption

Russia Ukraine War Energy Minister

Ukrainian minister: Russia has no red lines to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

Boris Johnson fails to hand over mobile containing Covid WhatsApp messages as inquiry's deadline passes

Boris Johnson fails to hand over mobile containing Covid WhatsApp messages as inquiry's deadline passes
Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC scandal says claims are 'rubbish' as parents double down on claims

Lawyer for young person at centre of BBC scandal says claims are 'rubbish' as parents double down on allegations
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg met for talks ahead of the Nato summit

Nato chief says Turkey agrees to send Sweden’s accession protocol to parliament

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit