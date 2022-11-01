Is bird flu dangerous to humans? Symptoms and dangers to be aware of

Avian bird flu is causing huge health concerns across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The outbreak of Avian flu in the UK is the largest the country has ever seen, but can humans catch it? Here's the latest on the outbreak of the virus.

Bird flu in the UK is at an all time high with new rules being brought in on November 7 that all poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors.

This move from the government is on top of the already strict measures in place in Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex as the Avian flu has caused more than 5.5million deaths since October 2021, with 2.3million being birds from October 2022 alone.

Chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: "We are now facing this year the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England."

So with the threat level being raised to 'very high' for Avian flu, many are asking how dangerous it can be to humans? Can people catch it? And if so, what symptoms should we be aware of? Here's the latest:

Avian flu has caused millions of deaths in birds over the last year. Picture: Alamy

Is bird flu dangerous to humans?

Bird flu is a highly infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds and only in very rare cases, it can affect humans.

Currently, there are four strains of the virus that have caused concern in recent years (although there are many more) and most of them don't infect humans.

However, while those strains don't infect people easily, and it isn't usually spread from human to human, there have been a small number of human infections recorded from around the world.

How can humans catch bird flu?

Bird flu, according to the NHS, is spread by close contact with an infected bird, dead or alive. This includes:

Touching infected birds

Touching droppings or bedding

Killing or preparing infected poultry for cooking

Markets with live birds are also a hot spot so avoid these, even when travelling.

To help prevent catching bird flu, ensure you wash your hands often, especially when handing birds and poultry. Also, ensure you use different cooking equipment for raw and cooked meat.

All chickens and birds must be kept indoors from November 7 to help with the outbreak. Picture: Alamy

What are bird flu symptoms in humans?

Common symptoms of bird flu can appear very quickly if you've been infected. These include:

A very high temperature

Feeling hot or shivery

Aching muscles

Headache

A cough or shortness of breath

Diarrhoea

Sickness

Stomach pain

Chest pain

Conjunctivitis

It will usually take three to five days for symptoms to appear should you have been around infected birds. If you think you have the virus, call a GP or NHS 111.

Is it safe to eat chicken, poultry and eggs?

You can't catch bird flu from eating fully cooked poultry or eggs, even in areas where bird flu is prominent.

However, it is important to make sure all your food is cooked correctly, never eating undercooked meat or raw eggs.