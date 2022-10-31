UK’s chief veterinary officer orders bird and poultry owners across England to keep flocks indoors as bird flu cases soar

31 October 2022, 14:46 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 15:27

Bird flu cases are on the rise, leading to mandatory regulations for flock owners
Bird flu cases are on the rise, leading to mandatory regulations for flock owners. Picture: RF Flintstone / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

The UK's chief veterinary officer has ordered all captive birds and poultry in England to be kept indoors from next week, as cases of bird flu soar across the country.

The move extends existing regional orders, with the newly implemented regulations now set to encompass the whole of England from next week.

It comes as the threat to wild birds from the avian strain was raised to 'very high'.

Chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: "We are now facing this year the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England."

Read more: 'Devastated' holidaymaker reveals how he watched his friend get crushed to death in 'wall of people' in Seoul disaster

Read more: Bloodbath in Brixton as two men are shot dead in drive-by killing in residential street

Cases of bird flu have soared in the past week, leading thousands of animals to be slaughtered
Cases of bird flu have soared in the past week, leading thousands of animals to be slaughtered. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The measures are set to affect all bird owners - whether in possession of tens or thousands of birds.

It comes as more than 5,000 turkeys were destroyed at a farm in Lincolnshire following an outbreak of bird flu, with the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) imposing a 1.9 mile protection zone around the farm.

"The risk of kept birds being exposed to disease has reached a point where it is now necessary for all birds to be housed until further notice," continued Ms Middlemiss.

Adding: "Scrupulous biosecurity and separating flocks in all ways from wild birds remain the best form of defence."

The orders apply to the whole of the UK
The orders apply to the whole of the UK. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The new rules come into force at one minute past midnight on Monday, 7 November.

The mandatory bird and poultry housing measures make it a legal requirement to contain flocks indoors, following strict biosafety protocols to ensure flocks remain free from disease.

The upgrading of threat levels to 'very high' two weeks ago means the whole of Great Britain has been made a bird flu prevention zone.

It's worth noting that cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The social media giant appears to be experiencing a major global outage

Why has my instagram account been suspended? Global Halloween outage causes chaos

Tim Roth his son pictured together at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July last year

Son of actor Tim Roth dies aged 25 after cancer battle

Pensioner examining her energy bills

When do pensioners get their cost of living payment 2022?

Police at the scene in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham where one woman died and another was injured in a double stabbing

Woman knifed to death and another seriously injured in stabbing in east London

Lee Jihan has been confirmed among the victims of the crush in South Korea

K-pop star Lee Jihan killed in crowd surge in Seoul in South Korea

Ex-MI6 spy who exposed Trump-Russia ties reveals ‘pretty spooky’ moment he knew he was being watched

Ex-MI6 spy who exposed Trump-Russia ties reveals ‘spooky’ moment he knew he was being watched

Elon Musk pictured carrying a sink into Twitter's HQ

Twitter users 'face paying $20 monthly subscription fee for blue ticks'

Cost of living payment as someone works out household bills on calculator

When do you get the second cost of living payment from the government?

The met officer has been jailed for 22 months

Serving Met Police officer jailed after stealing £80 from wallet handed into police

Suella Braverman has insisted documents she shared were not classified

Under fire Braverman admits forwarding work documents to personal phone six times

The suspect can be seen bursting into flames as the taser is deployed

Shocking moment fleeing motorcyclist is engulfed in fireball after police taser ignites petrol-filled backpack

Rapper Perm, left, and Guilherme Messias Da Silva, top right, were killed in the attack in south London

Boxing promoter’s drill rapper son named alongside innocent Deliveroo rider as Brixton gang shootout victims

Suella Braverman

Who is home secretary Suella Braverman? Everything you need to know

Migrants were discovered hiding outside the houses of locals in Aycliffe.

'Frustrated' Dover residents catch 40 migrants running around estate and hiding in bushes after Channel crossing

Just Stop Oil targeted MI5

Eco mob targets MI5 as fight breaks out when protester tries to coat high-security HQ in orange paint

Government minister Mark Spencer voiced concerns over the grain shortage

Russian halt to grain deal set to cause 'upheaval' following ‘massive’ Black Sea Fleet attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

An Australian holidaymaker has revealed how he watched his friends get caught up in the crush

'Devastated' holidaymaker reveals how he watched his friend get crushed to death in 'wall of people' in Seoul disaster
Sunak has taken aim at woke policing

PM takes on 'woke' policing after telling cops to 'fight crime, not bad jokes on Twitter'

Brazil's Lula da Silva beats far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Lula da Silva makes comeback as he narrowly beats far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro in knife-edge election
James East's death was witnessed by his girlfriend Arabella

Girlfriend watched on FaceTime as her boyfriend died after accidentally falling into the Thames
The scene on Railton Road

Bloodbath in Brixton as two men are shot dead in drive-by killing in residential street

Joe Biden has committed another gaffe

Joe Biden says there are '54 states' in latest election gaffe by US president

Suella Braverman 'has taken her eye off the ball'

Braverman has ‘taken her eye off the ball and should resign’ as over-crowding and disease plague migrant centre, says Manston workers' rep
Football fans are to be paid to be ambassadors at the World Cup

Qatar to 'pay for fans to go to World Cup' - as long as they report 'offensive' comments

Marcia Walker is in HMP Frankland

Trans child rapist being held in isolation at men's prison because she is 'too dangerous' for women's jail
Luke O'Connor

Teenager charged with murder of 'lively, bubbly, beautiful' student who was killed in Manchester in 'random' attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC
James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack
John Sweeney reveals why the best stories don't come from the well-behaved

The best stories don't come from the well-behaved writes John Sweeney

David Lammy has clashed with a caller saying complaining about childcare is 'demeaning'

Complaining about childcare costs is ‘demeaning’, says childminder

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit